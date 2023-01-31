What’s the news: After schools, the Andhra Pradesh government tried to push the facial recognition-based attendance system on sanitation workers in Ongole district. History repeated itself once more when workers, like teachers in the previous incident, protested against the new system on January, 30, 2023, reported The Hindu. Upset by the introduction of an AI-based attendance system rather than a pay hike, workers demonstrated in front of the Prakasam Bhavan demanding the withdrawal of the facial recognition technology. Union leaders pointed out that most sanitation workers in the region are illiterate and do not have a smart phone. Yet, the government had pushed through with unnecessary mobile apps, said one leader of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union(APMWU). Why it matters: Last year, Andhra’s teachers rose in protest against the use of Sims-AP app for tracking teachers' attendance in government schools. Like the workers, teachers had argued that some teachers did not have smartphones to ensure attendance in such a way. Similarly, in 2020, Chandigarh’s sanitation workers had spoken out against forced GPS-tracking that often cost them their wages. It appears that administrations across India are intent on forcing new surveillance technologies in work environment for its own benefit. Do employees have no say here? Wages rather than attendance: Instead of the attendance system, workers called for monthly wages of ₹18,500 for drivers of garbage collection vehicles introduced under the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP). Further, they asked for jobs for the next of kin of deceased sanitary workers – a…
News
Why is Andhra government pushing facial recognition attendance on all its workers?
After introducing facial-recognition attendance for teachers in all government schools, the AP govt is now pushing it on sanitation workers
Latest Headlines
- Attend Our Briefing: Impact of Google’s changes to Android and Play Store January 31, 2023
- Why is Andhra government pushing facial recognition attendance on all its workers? January 31, 2023
- Karthik Rai On Developing an Interoperability Framework for India | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22 January 31, 2023
- Indian Telecom Watchdog issues consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies and services January 31, 2023
- “But With Power, Comes Great Responsibility”: A tech policy poem brought to you by ChatGPT January 31, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login