An account with the name ‘Election Commission of India’ has asked Google to take down about 400 porn-related URLs since 2021 in 11 separate Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) requests, as per Google's transparency reports database. It's not clear if this is an authentic account of the ECI or a fake account being used by someone else. We reached out to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for clarification on December 22 over email but have not received any response yet. This was first pointed out by Journalist Aroon Deep on Twitter. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) is a U.S. law that allows copyright owners and reporting organisations that represent them to submit requests asking organisations to remove material that allegedly infringes copyright or links to the allegedly infringing material. Here are the details of the DMCA requests submitted by the ‘Election Commission of India’ account to Google: Please note: In some cases, the sender's country was mentioned as India whereas in some cases it was mentioned as the United States (US). The names of companies whose copyrighted content is in question have been hidden to avoid profanity. (Data sourced from Google and Lumen's database) Number of URLs Reason Date Action Taken 180 Child sexual abuse materials (India) July 22, 2021 No 36 Copyright owned by company X (US) April 9 and April 11, 2022 No 33 Copyright owned by company X (US) May 4 and May 18, 2022 Against 2 URLs 32 Child sexual abuse materials (India) May 30,…
News
An Account Called “Election Commission of India” Asks Google To Take Down Porn Websites
As per Google’s transparency reports database, the account made 11 separate Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) requests since 2021.
