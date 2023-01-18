Five ways in which the Indian government has restricted digital media

The Indian government has dealt another blow to digital media intermediaries/ platforms after it added an amendment proposing that an intermediary may not carry content which is categorised as fake or false by the fact check unit (or any other government-authorised agency) at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). Why it matters: The amendment is a telltale sign of dwindling freedoms enjoyed by online platforms under the Indian government. It leaves content uploaded on online platforms at the mercy of the state which is doubly concerning as the PIB’s fact-checking unit has been accused of bias in the past. Moreover, the amendment is in line with the government's actions in the past few years which has tried to concentrate powers in its hands. Documenting dwindling freedoms of digital media: It is not the first time that the government has made an effort to regulate content on digital media platforms as is evident from the time when the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, were released to the public. Here are five instances which document the trend— Curbing 'fake news': The latest directive instructs platforms to not host information fact-checked to be “fake” or “false” by the PIB, as per the proposal released by the IT Ministry. The proposed amendment may allow for censorship of any information determined to be “fake” by a government agency. An analysis by Newslaundry found that PIB’s fact-checking unit has flagged articles critical of the Indian…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.