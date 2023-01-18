wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Five ways in which the Indian government has restricted digital media

The latest diktat for intermediaries to not host news termed “fake” by the PIB is among a slew of similar steps impacting digital media

Published

Source: Freepik
African American woman shut with taped mouth, forced to be silent, closes eyes, afraids of speaking, sticks out head in paper wall, colored stickers for writing information, has no freedom of speech

The Indian government has dealt another blow to digital media intermediaries/ platforms after it added an amendment proposing that an intermediary may not carry content which is categorised as fake or false by the fact check unit (or any other government-authorised agency) at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). Why it matters: The amendment is a telltale sign of dwindling freedoms enjoyed by online platforms under the Indian government. It leaves content uploaded on online platforms at the mercy of the state which is doubly concerning as the PIB’s fact-checking unit has been accused of bias in the past. Moreover, the amendment is in line with the government's actions in the past few years which has tried to concentrate powers in its hands. Documenting dwindling freedoms of digital media: It is not the first time that the government has made an effort to regulate content on digital media platforms as is evident from the time when the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, were released to the public. Here are five instances which document the trend— Curbing 'fake news': The latest directive instructs platforms to not host information fact-checked to be “fake” or “false” by the PIB, as per the proposal released by the IT Ministry. The proposed amendment may allow for censorship of any information determined to be “fake” by a government agency. An analysis by Newslaundry found that PIB’s fact-checking unit has flagged articles critical of the Indian…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ