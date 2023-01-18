What's the news?: Platforms will not be allowed to host information fact-checked to be "fake" or "false" by the Indian government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) according to a proposal released by the IT Ministry on Tuesday. Other agencies or departments of the Indian government may also be authorised to fact-check information online. What does this mean?: To comply with India's platform regulation laws, platforms may have to proactively take down any information, including news, "fact-checked" to be "fake" by the Indian government's agencies. Where were these proposals introduced?: The proposal was quietly included in India's IT Rules as the government extended the public consultation deadline for the online gaming rules from January 17th to 25th. Feedback can be submitted here. To jog your memory: the government already proposed changes to these platform regulation rules to regulate the online gaming sector earlier this month. Five concerns with the rules: Insufficient time: While the public had nearly three weeks to compile feedback on the online gaming amendments, it has barely a week to respond to this amendment. As Internet Freedom Foundation notes, it is likely that many may have already submitted their comments by the earlier January 17th deadline, before this amendment was suggested. Government censorship: The proposed amendment may allow for censorship of any information determined to be "fake" by a government agency. Newslaundry adds that PIB's fact-checking unit has flagged articles critical of the Indian government. Lack of safeguards: No safeguards have been built into the amendment to prevent its misuse, promote transparency…
5 Things that Are Wrong With India’s Proposal to ‘Curb Misinformation’ Online
Anything ‘fact checked’ as “fake” by the government’s own press bureau must be taken down by platforms, and this is bad
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
