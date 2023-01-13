Calling out Ed-Tech companies for their misleading advertisements comprising unsubstantiated claims about achievements and resources, the Advertising Standards Council of India has proposed a framework for ideation of mindful ads. This is meant to serve as a blueprint for creating ads that suit the needs of parents and students in a dynamic learning ecosystem. ASCI suggests in its report that Ed-Tech advertisers must focus on presenting a broader perspective towards learning, encourage diversity, strengthen the role of teachers in education and provide upfront information of courses, methodology, teachers, fees and other necessary parameters required by parents, for responsible messaging. The ASCI has proposed the ‘RAISE’ framework, which marketers and creative teams of Ed-Tech companies can refer to in order to create new and progressive ads by evaluating how the ads can be perceived. The framework focuses on the following points: Relationship of the student with learning: Creators must check if the ads are coming across as curriculum-focused or exam oriented and avoid presenting a war-like scenario with respect to clearing exams. They must also see if the ad is wholesome, provides a holistic approach and motivates the child towards learning. Authenticity of situations, promises and claims: It is crucial to check if the information given is complete, clear, genuine and verifiable by authentic sources. This also lays on emphasis on whether the ad uses superlatives such as "best", "most valued" without any credible data to verify it. Questions to look at include—are details of fee, courses, extra offerings communicate clearly?…
News
5 points in the checklist that Ed-Tech companies must tick off while creating Ads: Report
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said that ed-tech companies cannot exploit parents’ fears or unduly pressurize kids
Latest Headlines
- Report: A closer look at India’s website blocking practices, and everything that’s wrong with it January 13, 2023
- 5 points in the checklist that Ed-Tech companies must tick off while creating Ads: Report January 13, 2023
- Examining ‘Deemed Consent’ for credit-scoring under India’s draft data protection law January 13, 2023
- With tall claims of success, Ed-Tech ads make parents feel that their child is missing out: Report January 13, 2023
- Indian government cracks down on six YouTube channels for ‘spreading fake news’ January 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login