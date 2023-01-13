5 points in the checklist that Ed-Tech companies must tick off while creating Ads: Report

Calling out Ed-Tech companies for their misleading advertisements comprising unsubstantiated claims about achievements and resources, the Advertising Standards Council of India has proposed a framework for ideation of mindful ads. This is meant to serve as a blueprint for creating ads that suit the needs of parents and students in a dynamic learning ecosystem. ASCI suggests in its report that Ed-Tech advertisers must focus on presenting a broader perspective towards learning, encourage diversity, strengthen the role of teachers in education and provide upfront information of courses, methodology, teachers, fees and other necessary parameters required by parents, for responsible messaging. The ASCI has proposed the ‘RAISE’ framework, which marketers and creative teams of Ed-Tech companies can refer to in order to create new and progressive ads by evaluating how the ads can be perceived. The framework focuses on the following points: Relationship of the student with learning: Creators must check if the ads are coming across as curriculum-focused or exam oriented and avoid presenting a war-like scenario with respect to clearing exams. They must also see if the ad is wholesome, provides a holistic approach and motivates the child towards learning. Authenticity of situations, promises and claims: It is crucial to check if the information given is complete, clear, genuine and verifiable by authentic sources. This also lays on emphasis on whether the ad uses superlatives such as "best", "most valued" without any credible data to verify it. Questions to look at include—are details of fee, courses, extra offerings communicate clearly?…

