Of the 10597 CCTV cameras installed by the Hyderabad police in public places under police limits, a total of 4402 CCTVs are not working, the city police informed in a Right to Information (RTI) response. The RTI was filed by social activist SQ Masood in 2020 and the response came in only on August 2, 2022, after multiple follow-ups and appeals. The data represents the status until the date of information provided. The RTI also reveals that CCTV cameras can store footage for a minimum of 30 days. That 41 per cent of these CCTVs were defunct until a few months ago indicates the poor maintenance of an infrastructure largely maintained to prevent crime in the city. This can also mean greater dependence of the police on other tools, such as facial recognition technology (FRT) in normal times too, which are more invasive at a time when there is no information in the public domain about its legality. Further, there have been concerns about the police collaborating with private firms to use the facial recognition system through the CCTV networks for law enforcement. When Masood enquired about whether any private agency is hired for the installation and maintenance of the CCTV cameras and regarding the details of such agency, the police refused to disclose the information citing section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act. According to the RTI response, the CCTV installations are carried out under the Telangana Public Safety Measures Enforcement Act, 2013 & Rules 2014. The Telangana authorities have…
News
41 % of CCTVs in Hyderabad defunct as of August 2022: did this boost use of facial recognition tech?
The city police responded to an RTI filed by social activist SQ Masood on installation & maintenance of CCTV cameras in public places.
Latest Headlines
- 41 % of CCTVs in Hyderabad defunct as of August 2022: did this boost use of facial recognition tech? January 9, 2023
- Reading List: Impact of the Draft Online Gaming Rules, Delhi, Jan 13 #Ad January 9, 2023
- Google challenges India’s Android antitrust order at the Supreme Court January 9, 2023
- Quick Take: Is it a bird, is it a plane, is it a game? January 9, 2023
- People’s biometric data with a private firm in Chennai poses the risk of identity theft January 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login