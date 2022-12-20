What’s the news: Women drivers of aggregator companies gathered at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on December 19, 2022, to demand ₹2500 Minimum Business Guarantee and other benefits, previously offered to them by companies like Uber and Ola. The Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT) joined 100 or so women drivers in Delhi who have been working for the aggregator companies since the Covid-19 pandemic. “These women drivers are back at work as they try to support the fragile economic conditions of their families. Although they leave no opportunity to show off their concerns for women drivers in public domain, the aggregator companies have not bothered to help and support them,” said K Sheetal, Vice President of IFAT, in a press release reviewed by MediaNama. The Jantar Mantar protest was the first demonstration held by these women to voice their concerns and ask respective state governments to take immediate action against these companies. Further, they urged state governments to implement a social security code, Gig and Platform Workers Guidelines and Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines accepted by the central government. [caption id="attachment_174920" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Gig workers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi| By IFAT[/caption] Why it matters: Although protests for gig workers' basic rights is quite common, women rights are often overshadowed for the sake of general demands. Previous reports have already shown the lack of security for drivers carrying out rides in secluded regions. Such situations are doubly difficult for women and other marginalised groups to navigate. As such, Delhi's women…
Women Gig Workers Demand Minimum Business Guarantee from Aggregator Companies
Women drivers of aggregator companies gathered at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on December 19, 2022 to voice their demands and concerns
