What’s the news: Internet was temporarily shutdown in six districts of West Bengal on Sunday, December 11, 2022 to prevent cheating during the long-awaited Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) examination. As per a government order released by the State Home and Hill Affairs department dated December 10, the shutdown was in line with the “reasonable restrictions” put on the freedom of expression. From 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Sunday, the people of Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Medinapur, Paschim Medinipur and Dakshin Dinajpur were only able to make voice calls and send SMS. The circular stated that Internet transmissions and voice over Internet telephony can be used for mass-cheating, copying and seeking help through malpractice. As such it said: “Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the larger public interest of conducting free and fair TET Examination 2022.” Why it matters: The Calcutta High Court on July 18 ruled that a similar order by the state to impose internet shutdowns violated laws and Supreme Court judgements. The Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) even appealed to the apex court in September against the imposition of such shutdowns “to prevent cheating." Yet, here we see that the state government has pushed through with Internet suspensions under the guise of ‘reasonable restrictions.'…
News
West Bengal temporarily suspends internet in six districts for TET exam
The state govt imposed an internet shutdown during the duration of the exam despite the Calcutta HC frowning on similar orders in March
Latest Headlines
- West Bengal temporarily suspends internet in six districts for TET exam December 12, 2022
- Indian Govt to classify online intermediaries with separate norms under Digital India Bill December 12, 2022
- DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment December 12, 2022
- How UPI’s new block feature might benefit stock broking firms like Zerodha December 12, 2022
- Agenda: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Bangalore, 14th Dec #Ad December 10, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login