West Bengal temporarily suspends internet in six districts for TET exam

The state govt imposed an internet shutdown during the duration of the exam despite the Calcutta HC frowning on similar orders in March

Published

no internet
Credit: Aditi Agrawal

What’s the news: Internet was temporarily shutdown in six districts of West Bengal on Sunday, December 11, 2022 to prevent cheating during the long-awaited Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) examination. As per a government order released by the State Home and Hill Affairs department dated December 10, the shutdown was in line with the “reasonable restrictions” put on the freedom of expression. From 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Sunday, the people of Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Medinapur, Paschim Medinipur and Dakshin Dinajpur were only able to make voice calls and send SMS. The circular stated that Internet transmissions and voice over Internet telephony can be used for mass-cheating, copying and seeking help through malpractice. As such it said: “Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the larger public interest of conducting free and fair TET Examination 2022.” Why it matters: The Calcutta High Court on July 18 ruled that a similar order by the state to impose internet shutdowns violated laws and Supreme Court judgements. The Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) even appealed to the apex court in September against the imposition of such shutdowns “to prevent cheating." Yet, here we see that the state government has pushed through with Internet suspensions under the guise of ‘reasonable restrictions.'…

Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

1 hour ago

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

2 days ago

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

3 days ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

4 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

6 days ago

