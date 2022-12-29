Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

In a sharply worded statement, MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma criticised Google for appealing the Android antitrust order issued by India's competition regulator in October. "This week, Google moved NCLAT to fight against CCI and rolled out its big guns and PR machinery to disingenuously create spin, attempting to influence, coerce and shape the narrative in its own favour to prevent the excellent initiatives of CCI, Government of India and Parliament from being seen through," Verma commented. Verma also went on a tirade claiming that better services offered by Indian companies like MapmyIndia are unable to flourish because of Google's conduct: "These anti-competitive activities of Google harm Indian consumers and harm the Indian economy by stifling Indian swadeshi competitors like MapmyIndia, who in fact were the market pioneers and leaders - MapmyIndia started in 1995 and launched its online maps in 2004, before Google Maps launched world-wide let alone India - and MapmyIndia’s maps and technologies still remain far ahead of Google, yet in terms of consumer market share are very low simply because of Google’s various anti-competitive activities and skirting of Indian regulations." Comparing Google to the East India Company, Verma opined that "India and Indians have already once faced the pain of colonisation, letting the East India Company in, leading to the British taking over for 200 years and destroying India and Indian wealth. The last 15 years, India has let Google in - we should collectively and immediately stop Google. This is the only way for India to achieve…

