wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

US military devices with biometric data sold online at $68, but no one seems to care: Report  

The unprotected biometric database included names, fingerprints, iris scans, DNA, faces and photographs of Afghans and Iraqis.

Published

Highly sensitive biometric data of over 2,600 Afghans and Iraqis was found on United States’ military devices, bought online by a hackers association called ‘Chaos, Computer, Club’ (CCC). This unprotected biometric database included names, fingerprints, iris scans, DNA, and faces and photographs of people from the two countries, as per CCC. According to The Verge, the devices were bought by the CCC at $68 and were also available on eBay. CCC’s investigation into these devices, reportedly left behind during the hasty withdrawal of NATO troops, highlights that the US military largely relied upon biometric devices to identify and screen people in Afghanistan at checkpoints, patrol points and controlled access to such personal information by local collaborators. The data collection was under ‘Automated Biometric Identification System’ program and was supported by the German armed forces, Bundeswehr, CCC notes in its blog. What did the group find? The CCC members came across several offers at an online auction house for the sale of these devices. They acquired four devices of the type SEEK II (Secure Electronic Enrollment Kit) and two devices of type HIIDE 5 (Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment), which were forensically examined. The CCC found that all storage memory cards of these devices were unencrypted and with a “well-documented standard password” one could access them easily. CCC’s research informs that they were able to read, copy and analyse the data without any difficulty. The devices bought online contained names and biometric data of two US military personnel, GPS coordinates of past…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ