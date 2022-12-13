Twitter Files 2.0 sheds light on company’s content moderation techniques

The second instalment of ‘Twitter Files’ offers a glimpse into Twitter’s content moderation techniques, as revealed in the tweet thread of Bari Weiss, Editor of The Free Press, published on December 9. The contents of the tweets highlight some of the blacklisting techniques used by the company to restrict content on the platform. The 30-tweets-long thread alleges that shadow banning techniques have been in use on the platform to mainly restrict accounts of people inclined towards conservative political ideologies. The first part of Twitter files, published by author and journalist Matt Taibbi on December 3 focused on the company’s internal communications over censorship of a New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine under its ‘hacked materials’ policy before the 2020 elections. The thread also claimed that the system was unbalanced as many Twitter employees were largely left-leaning or democrats, which resulted in further targeting of the right-wing Twitter. The third part of the files reveals details about the events that led to the permanent suspension of Donald Trump from the platform on January 8, 2021. Blocking options Twitter Files 2.0 shed light on the different types of blacklists set to prevent a tweet from trending or restrict the discoverability of a user. The lists included—Trends Blacklist, Search Blacklist and Do not amplify. Weiss attached screenshots of conservative or right-wing accounts that were blacklisted under these categories. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily…

