The second instalment of ‘Twitter Files’ offers a glimpse into Twitter’s content moderation techniques, as revealed in the tweet thread of Bari Weiss, Editor of The Free Press, published on December 9. The contents of the tweets highlight some of the blacklisting techniques used by the company to restrict content on the platform. The 30-tweets-long thread alleges that shadow banning techniques have been in use on the platform to mainly restrict accounts of people inclined towards conservative political ideologies. The first part of Twitter files, published by author and journalist Matt Taibbi on December 3 focused on the company’s internal communications over censorship of a New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine under its ‘hacked materials’ policy before the 2020 elections. The thread also claimed that the system was unbalanced as many Twitter employees were largely left-leaning or democrats, which resulted in further targeting of the right-wing Twitter. The third part of the files reveals details about the events that led to the permanent suspension of Donald Trump from the platform on January 8, 2021. Blocking options Twitter Files 2.0 shed light on the different types of blacklists set to prevent a tweet from trending or restrict the discoverability of a user. The lists included—Trends Blacklist, Search Blacklist and Do not amplify. Weiss attached screenshots of conservative or right-wing accounts that were blacklisted under these categories. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily…
News
Twitter Files 2.0 sheds light on company’s content moderation techniques
The second edition of ‘Twitter Files’ highlights some of the blacklisting techniques used by the company to restrict content on the platform.
Latest Headlines
- DPDP Bill 2022: India’s Data Protection Board should have rule-making powers #NAMA December 13, 2022
- Twitter Files 2.0 sheds light on company’s content moderation techniques December 13, 2022
- Programme: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Bangalore, 14th Dec #Ad December 12, 2022
- What are the problems highlighted by Meta’s Oversight Board in its Cross-Check System? December 12, 2022
- Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing in Twitter-Government Standoff, Next date January 9 December 12, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login