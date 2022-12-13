wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Twitter Files 2.0 sheds light on company’s content moderation techniques

The second edition of ‘Twitter Files’ highlights some of the blacklisting techniques used by the company to restrict content on the platform.

Published

The second instalment of ‘Twitter Files’ offers a glimpse into Twitter’s content moderation techniques, as revealed in the tweet thread of Bari Weiss, Editor of The Free Press, published on December 9. The contents of the tweets highlight some of the blacklisting techniques used by the company to restrict content on the platform. The 30-tweets-long thread alleges that shadow banning techniques have been in use on the platform to mainly restrict accounts of people inclined towards conservative political ideologies. The first part of Twitter files, published by author and journalist Matt Taibbi on December 3 focused on the company’s internal communications over censorship of a New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine under its ‘hacked materials’ policy before the 2020 elections. The thread also claimed that the system was unbalanced as many Twitter employees were largely left-leaning or democrats, which resulted in further targeting of the right-wing Twitter. The third part of the files reveals details about the events that led to the permanent suspension of Donald Trump from the platform on January 8, 2021. Blocking options Twitter Files 2.0 shed light on the different types of blacklists set to prevent a tweet from trending or restrict the discoverability of a user. The lists included—Trends Blacklist, Search Blacklist and Do not amplify. Weiss attached screenshots of conservative or right-wing accounts that were blacklisted under these categories. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

1 day ago

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

3 days ago

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

4 days ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

5 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

7 days ago

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ