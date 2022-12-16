Betting & Gambling non-cognizable offense under certain circumstances Anyone participating in betting and gambling in violation of Section 13A of the Public Gambling Act, 1867 commits a non-cognizable offense, and requires prior permission of the Magistrate for conducting raids. It’s wedding season and IPL is just around the corner. Want to bet if the Magistrate will have his hands full? [Read More] Tapping phone calls or recording calls without consent a breach of privacy NSE allegedly asked ISEC to analyze pre-recorded calls of its employees in 2009, and the same was done without the consent of NSE employees. This was in violation of the Indian Telegraph Act. But guess what? The applicant got bail. Read more to find out what the Delhi High Court had to say. Countries at a crossroad: Data localization or seamless cross-border data flows? ITIF has released a report that highlights why data localization policies in Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Pakistan are both costly and misguided. This report is a not-so-subtle tailor-made nudge for the countries listed above about the benefits of enabling cross-border data flows. [Read More] Twitter re-enables Twitter Blue sign-ups for iOS and web users Twitter Blue subscribers will now get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets. After the fake accounts fiasco, Twitter is replacing the "official" label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts, while government accounts will get a gray checkmark. Gold and gray, suits the Twitter of today, don’t you think? [Read…
TLDR: Gambling, Privacy Breach, Data Localization, Personalized Ads, Twitter, More
We bring you a quick roundup of the latest news and developments in tech policy from India and around the world.
