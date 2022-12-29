wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

How to explain Tamil Nadu’s 360-degree database to your peers

The state govt is putting in place a Master Data Management tool that will build the foundation for its long-coveted State Family Database.

Published

What’s the news: The Tamil Nadu government is back with a fresh tender for a Master Data Management (MDM) and data de-duplication tool to create a 360-degree database of each resident. The database will serve as the “heart” of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency’s (TNeGA) ‘State Family Database’ (SFDB) project.

The Public Distribution System-based (PDS) database will serve as the core data which already has demographic details of around seven crore residents. The state government departments will add their associated databases and the system integrator will assign a ‘Makkal ID’ for data exchange. Essentially, all details of one person – from phone number to Voter ID – including all the relationships based on user defined rules regardless of address will be accessible from one place.

FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox.

What is Makkal ID? Makkal ID is a unique identification number already given to each resident. The number matches a person’s information across different databases like Aadhaar, Ration card, etc. Although, unlike Aadhaar, the number may not be known to people and may only be used for backend. For example, if a government authority needs to check your property details, income details and educational details, all of it will be accessible via the Makkal ID.

Why it matters: Simply put, it’s too much data in the hands of the state government, with little to no safeguards available to the people. The data gathered for each individual in the SFDB is expected to be “current, relevant, complete, logically consistent and comprehensive.” The idea seems to be based off of the State Resident Data Hub (SRDH), an e-governance project that sought to do many things that the SFDB plans to do. But while the SRDH used Aadhaar data as its core data, SFDB uses PDS data and then adds in other databases. Considering the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 has granted many exemptions to government departments to process personal data, the idea of a single database holding all possible information on an individual is daunting to say the least.

TNeGA eager to create a ‘Golden Record’: As per the tender, a golden record is a single, well-defined view across multiple SFDB database systems with or without unique identifier and other trusted sources of external information. The MDM will create such a record and map it to each Makkal ID. The MDM will also prepare a family tree for each golden record. The TNeGA called it “a Single Version of Truth.”

“[It] will host the details of the state’s residents and will be the single source of truth on all details with respect to the state’s residents,” said the tender.

The government claimed that by enabling cross-department data harmonization and synchronization, the SFDB will not only streamline government service delivery, but help policy-makers take the right decisions providing data-driven support.

For this, the TNeGA is inviting proposals from companies who specialize in big data, open source technologies, data analytics, data warehousing, MDM solutions.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

4 hours ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ