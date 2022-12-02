Several streaming companies published the number of grievances received by them in the month of October 2022 under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Why it matters: The disclosures suggest that companies have complied with the IT Rules, 2021, even as the country’s apex court deliberates upon their legal validity. It goes to show that most companies, especially the global ones, are in no mood to run afoul of the Indian government. Moreover, these disclosures are insightful because they reveal whether the redressal mechanism is able to address complaints in a timely manner. What did these reports reveal: India has more than 40 streaming platforms at present but not all of them disclose grievances processed by them. There is no data for Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Voot as they have not released their reports. It must be noted that Disney+ Hotstar used to disclose grievances up until August 2022. Netflix: As many as 12 grievances were received by Netflix in October 2022 according to the report published by the company. The platform said that it disposed of six of these complaints whereas six of them were pending disposal at the end of the month, the report added. The streaming platform also had two complaints carried over from the month of September 2022 which were disposed of in October 2022. It means that a total of eight grievances were addressed, out of which, four were related to the Code of Ethics whereas the remaining four…
Here’s what streaming companies revealed in their compliance reports for Oct 2022
Several streaming companies published the number of grievances received by them in October 2022 under the IT Rules, 2021
