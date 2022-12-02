Spotify CEO calls Apple “Shameless” For Engaging In Anti-Competitive Practices

Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of Spotify, attacked Apple for its 'anti-competitive' practices and said "Apple is shameless in their bullying including our recent efforts to help authors sell more audiobooks" in a Twitter thread. He highlighted several other problems as well, which are mentioned below. This comes a day after Elon Musk tweeted about Apple charging a 30% commission on certain in-app purchases. https://twitter.com/eldsjal/status/1597936768523063297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1597936768523063297%7Ctwgr%5Ec83eb8fa6c2e0a228b932824137021baf455ff07%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reuters.com%2Ftechnology%2Fspotify-ceo-renews-attack-apple-after-musks-salvo-2022-11-30%2F https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1597301968208556032?s=20&t=f_VZwu9UhBP06Qfn0HjZYQ What did Ek say? Spotify's complaint against Apple: He highlighted Spotify's complaint with the European Commission against Apple filed four years ago for requiring "Spotify and other digital services (to) pay a 30% tax on purchases made through Apple’s payment system, including upgrading from our Free to our Premium service". This "would force us to artificially inflate the price of our Premium membership well above the price of Apple Music. And to keep our price competitive for our customers, that isn’t something we can do," Spotify had said. Apple stifles innovation: "Over and over again @Apple gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers." Apple bullies entrepreneurs: "Apple is shameless in their bullying" Ek said in context of Apple rejecting Spotify's audiobooks app update which directed customers to purchase audiobooks outside of the app to circumvent its commission. For context: Apple collects a 15 to 30% commission on sales from in-app purchases in the App Store. In 2021, the amount paid to developers, which account for 70 to 85% of Apple's gross App Store sales, was $60 billion, according…
