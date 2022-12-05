Reading List: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th Dec #Ad

We are getting ready for our discussion on India’s draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 on December 8, in Delhi. It’s the fourth iteration of the data law that still leaves much to talk about and improve. Issues like user privacy, compliance burdens for businesses, children’s access to the internet, and much more, will be taken up during the event.

The details of the event are provided below, along with a reading list.

Reworking the Data Protection Bill

Date: December 8, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM (Agenda)

Venue: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Reading list

First up, the Bill itself: The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 [ PDF ] [ notice ]

Explanatory note to the Bill: MeitY’s explanatory note on the DPDP Bill 2022 [here]

MediaNama’s summary of the Bill: We have summarized the Bill in one place [here]

Past versions of the Bill, and our coverage:

JPC Report and Data Protection Bill, 2021 [ PDF ] [ Guide ] Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [ PDF ] [ Guide ] Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 [ PDF ]

MediaNama’s complete guide: We have compiled an explanation of each of the Bill’s sections, comparing it to the previous three iterations of the Bill. The guide can be found here . Our coverage of different sections of the Bill has been listed below:

Government access to data and grounds for exemption [ read ] Transferring personal data outside of India [ read ] Non-personal data (NPD) [ read ] Processing of children’s data [ read ] Rights and duties of individuals [ read ] Obligations of data fiduciaries [part 1: read ] [part 2: read ] Data Protection Board of India [ read ] Data Breaches [ read ]

MeitY comments on the Bill: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar have spoken about the bill to the media after the draft was released:

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Law Should Be Kept ‘Simple’, Subordinate Rules Won’t Exceed Act [read] DPDP Bill, 2022 Has Received Good Response From Stakeholders: MeitY’s Ashwini Vaishnaw [here] New Data Protection Law Captures Consumers’ Right To Data Protection: Rajeev Chandrasekhar [here] Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes to Twitter Spaces to answer questions on the Bill: [read] “‘Absolutist’ GDPR-Like Data Protections Not For India” says Rajeev Chandrasekhar [read]

Stakeholder concerns: We have reported on concerns raised by various stakeholders and users on the new data protection bill, which even in its fourth version seems to have major issues: Twelve Major Concerns With the 2022 Bill [ read ] State Surveillance, Reduced Obligations, And Eight Other Issues With The 2022 Data Protection Bill: IFF [ read ] Graded Approach To Children’s Data, Nine Other Expectations From The DPDP Bill 2022: SFLC [ read]



Deep Dives: Our feature stories that explore specific issues pertaining to the Bill in detail, containing expert opinions and useful context:

How The Data Protection Bill Enables Govt Surveillance And Misuse Of Personal Data [ read ] A Small Amendment May Impact Indians’ Rights To Information And Accountability [ read ] Experts Say Withholding Public Feedback Is Problematic, Call For Improved Consultations [ read ]

Important:

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from community partners Internet Freedom Foundation and Centre for Internet and Society.