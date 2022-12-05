wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Reading List: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th Dec #Ad

A curated reading list to help you gain context and deeper understanding ahead of our discussion on the DPDP Bill, 2022 in Delhi

Published

We are getting ready for our discussion on India’s draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 on December 8, in Delhi. It’s the fourth iteration of the data law that still leaves much to talk about and improve. Issues like user privacy, compliance burdens for businesses, children’s access to the internet, and much more, will be taken up during the event.

The details of the event are provided below, along with a reading list. 

Reworking the Data Protection Bill
Date: December 8, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM (Agenda)
Venue: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Apply to attend here

Registrations for this event will close shortly, so if you haven’t applied to attend already, please do so today.

Reading list 

  • First up, the Bill itself: The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 [PDF] [notice]
  • Explanatory note to the Bill: MeitY’s explanatory note on the DPDP Bill 2022  [here]
  • MediaNama’s summary of the Bill: We have summarized the Bill in one place [here] 
  • Past versions of the Bill, and our coverage: 
    1. JPC Report and Data Protection Bill, 2021 [PDF] [Guide]
    2. Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [PDF] [Guide]
    3. Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 [PDF]
  • MediaNama’s complete guide: We have compiled an explanation of each of the Bill’s sections, comparing it to the previous three iterations of the Bill. The guide can be found here. Our coverage of different sections of the Bill has been listed below: 
    1.  Government access to data and grounds for exemption [read]
    2. Transferring personal data outside of India [read]
    3. Non-personal data (NPD) [read]
    4. Processing of children’s data [read]
    5. Rights and duties of individuals [read]
    6. Obligations of data fiduciaries [part 1: read] [part 2: read]
    7. Data Protection Board of India [read]
    8. Data Breaches [read]
  • MeitY comments on the Bill: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar have spoken about the bill to the media after the draft was released: 
      1. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Law Should Be Kept ‘Simple’, Subordinate Rules Won’t Exceed Act [read]
      2. DPDP Bill, 2022 Has Received Good Response From Stakeholders: MeitY’s Ashwini Vaishnaw [here]
      3. New Data Protection Law Captures Consumers’ Right To Data Protection: Rajeev Chandrasekhar [here]
      4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes to Twitter Spaces to answer questions on the Bill: [read] 
      5. “‘Absolutist’ GDPR-Like Data Protections Not For India” says Rajeev Chandrasekhar [read]
  • Stakeholder concerns: We have reported on concerns raised by various stakeholders and users on the new data protection bill, which even in its fourth version seems to have major issues: 
      1. Twelve Major Concerns With the 2022 Bill [read]
      2. State Surveillance, Reduced Obligations, And Eight Other Issues With The 2022 Data Protection Bill: IFF [read]
      3. Graded Approach To Children’s Data, Nine Other Expectations From The DPDP Bill 2022: SFLC [read]
  • Deep Dives: Our feature stories that explore specific issues pertaining to the Bill in detail, containing expert opinions and useful context: 
      1. How The Data Protection Bill Enables Govt Surveillance And Misuse Of Personal Data [read]
      2. A Small Amendment May Impact Indians’ Rights To Information And Accountability [read]
      3. Experts Say Withholding Public Feedback Is Problematic, Call For Improved Consultations [read]

Important:

  • This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by December 7, 2022.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from community partners Internet Freedom Foundation and Centre for Internet and Society.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ