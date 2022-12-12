Programme: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Bangalore, 14th Dec #Ad

We are in Bangalore this week and getting ready for our open discussion on the draft data protection bill. This is an invite-only session, and registrations are open. Please apply to attend here Reworking the Data Protection Bill Date: December 14, 2022 Time: 11 AM - 4 PM Venue: Seasons Hall, Hotel Royal Orchid, Domlur, Bangalore There are limited seats available, and the form will close shortly. Agenda and Reading List The fourth iteration of the draft data protection bill is out and public feedback on it is open till December 17, 2022. It has been described as the “as may be prescribed” Bill for leaving out and trimming down several guiding principles and provisions mentioned in previous versions of the law. We'll bring in the following discussants for various sections of the bill: 11:00 AM | The Obligations of Data Fiduciaries and User Rights, with Subhashish Bhadra, Klub 12:15 PM | Privacy Safeguards for Children 01:00 PM | Lunch Break 01:45 PM | The Role of the Data Protection Board, and Data Breaches, with Alok Prasanna Kumar, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy 02:30 PM | Cross Border Data Flows, with Nehaa Chaudhari, Ikigai Law and Udbhav Tiwari, Mozilla 03:15 PM | Government Access to Data Here's something to help you prepare for the discussion: First up, the Bill itself: The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 [PDF] [notice] Explanatory note to the Bill: MeitY’s explanatory note on the DPDP Bill 2022 [here] MediaNama’s summary of the Bill: We have summarized the Bill in…
Programme: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Bangalore, 14th Dec
We will be in Bangalore this week to host an event to discuss the data protection bill. Limited seating available, register now to attend!
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
