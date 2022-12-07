The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has withdrawn its constitutional challenge to Tamil Nadu's recent ordinance banning online gambling and games of chance in the state, MediaNama has learnt. "The petition was withdrawn by AIGF, after the hearing before the bench of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of [the] Madras High Court," explained AIGF CEO Roland Landers in conversation with MediaNama. "The Tamil Nadu state government informed the Court that they never notified the date of operation of the ordinance, and thus it was not in effect. The Court allowed AIGF and other petitioners to approach it when it is notified. Since then, the ordinance has lapsed." If the ordinance has lapsed, does online gaming continue?: "Our understanding is that since the ordinance lapsed, Indian skill gaming companies are free to provide their service in the state," Landers adds. But, what if the ordinance is eventually notified?: "If the bill is notified and the State government brings it into effect, we will again go to the Hon'ble [Madras High] Court to challenge it, because we believe that the Bill is manifestly arbitrary and unconstitutional and disregards Indian legal jurisprudence and the Indian Constitution regarding games of skill," says Landers. Why does this case matter?: As experts previously told MediaNama, the law introduces many regulatory ambiguities while trying to curb the life-threatening losses of gambling-related harms. This has the potential of arbitrarily harming the online gaming industry's constitutional right to do business in the state. It also disregards past judicial verdicts on the legality…
News
Gaming Body Withdraws Constitutional Challenge to Tamil Nadu Law Banning Online Gambling From Madras HC
All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) withdrew its challenge to the ordinance banning online gambling after it lapsed, awaiting assent
Latest Headlines
- Gaming Body Withdraws Constitutional Challenge to Tamil Nadu Law Banning Online Gambling From Madras HC December 7, 2022
- With no Aadhaar card, more than 19 lakh students may miss mid-day meals in Maharashtra December 7, 2022
- Here are some specs of the time servers the Indian government wants companies to sync their clocks to: RTI December 6, 2022
- RBI Disallows Securitising Loans With Less Than 365-Days Residual Maturity December 6, 2022
- Indian govt may hold social media firms accountable for algorithms under ‘Digital India Act’ December 6, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login