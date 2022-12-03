The deadline to comply with a 30 percent volume cap on market share has been extended by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), according to the latest circular released by the corporation. The circular added that the deadline is now set for December 31, 2024, as opposed to December 31, 2022. “Taking into account the present usage and future potential of UPI [Unified Payments Interface], and other relevant factors, the timelines for compliance of existing TPAPs [Third Party App Providers or service providers] who are exceeding the volume cap, is extended by…” read the circular while explaining the reason behind the extension. Why it matters: The circular is significant as it is bound to bring relief to major UPI companies like PhonePe and Google Pay which have a market share of 46 percent and 34 percent respectively. There were concerns that it would be difficult for these companies to get their market share down without causing a disruption to consumers. It would be prudent for NPCI to come up with a better solution to address the issue of market cap because it is unlikely that companies are going to be able to comply even by the end of 2024. What else did the circular say: The NPCI said that it was imperative for other existing and new players such as banks and non-banks to scale up their consumer outreach for the growth of UPI and achieve overall market equilibrium. It remains to be seen how companies rush to comply…
News
Why has the deadline to comply with UPI market share cap been extended by the NPCI?
NPCI extends the timeline to comply with UPI market share cap after taking into account the present usage and future potential of UPI
Latest Headlines
- Why has the deadline to comply with UPI market share cap been extended by the NPCI? December 3, 2022
- India’s IT Minister on DPDP Bill: Law should be kept ‘simple’, subordinate rules won’t exceed Act December 3, 2022
- MIB approves ninth self regulatory body, PADMA, under the IT Rules, 2021 December 3, 2022
- G20’s Engagement Group Calls for Abstracts on Tech Policy Briefs December 3, 2022
- Here’s what streaming companies revealed in their compliance reports for Oct 2022 December 2, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login