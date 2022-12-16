wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Meta Reports How Spyware Firms Target Activists and Journalists on its Platforms

India-based CyberRoot Risk Advisory Private created fictitious accounts of journalists and media personalities, Meta reported

Published

The global surveillance-for-hire industry continues to grow and indiscriminately target people – including journalists, activists, litigants and political opposition – to collect intelligence, and manipulate and compromise their devices and accounts across the internet, said Meta in its report titled "Threat Report on the Surveillance-for-Hire Industry", released on December 15, 2022. This is their second report; the first report was published a year ago. Meta said it has been taking action against commercial spyware vendors (the surveillance-for-hire industry) around the world by disabling their accounts, blocking their infrastructure, and alerting people who were affected by them. Meta caught an Indian firm which was scamming users Meta removed a network of 40 accounts belonging to India-based CyberRoot Risk Advisory Private, who, among other things, would create fictitious accounts of journalists, business executives, and media personalities. They would even create nearly identical accounts of their friends and family members to make the account seem more real. As a part of their phishing, they would also steal the login information of users by creating spoofed web domains of services like Gmail, Zoom, and Facebook. The following image illustrates a Dropbox spoof domain created by the spyware vendor. [caption id="attachment_174571" align="aligncenter" width="751"] Source: Meta's Threat Report on the Surveillance-for-Hire Industry[/caption] Why it matters: Surveillance today is no longer limited only to the State. Private entities and even individuals have access to various free and paid online tools to conduct surveillance. They can even hire a private agency for this purpose. For instance, Social Links, a…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

4 days ago

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

6 days ago

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

1 week ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ