"...no view has been taken regarding republishing of the said (anonymisation) guidelines for public consultations," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in response to a parliamentary question on December 7, 2022. This question by Members of Parliament Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Suresh and Behanan Benny asked MeitY if it intends to republish the anonymisation guidelines. The government had put up a draft of guidelines for anonymisation of data for public consultation on September 1, 2022, which was suddenly taken down on September 6 without any explanation. Earlier, source-based reports suggested that "e-Governance Standards and Guidelines" were taken down because “they were released without adequate expert consultation” and that a new document would be released in a few days. In response to the parliamentary question, the MeitY said, they took down the guidelines "to ensure consistency with other policies under consideration and (for) reassessing their completeness." These "other policies" are not yet in place, the Ministry added. Why it matters: Safeguards for anonymised data are important as the government uses huge amounts of anonymised data for improving various services. Also, with safeguards for personal data being dealt with by the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, entities may increase their reliance on non-personal or anonymised data. Among other things, the anonymisation guidelines laid out a step-by-step process of how personal data can be de-identified to protect the identity of data principals. Without a strong set of rules, data anonymisation may continue to happen through mechanisms which do not provide adequate…
News
“No view” On Republishing Anonymisation Guidelines: MeitY in Parliament
MeitY responded to a question in Parliament by two MPs who wanted to know when it plans to republish the data anonymization guidelines
Latest Headlines
- “No view” On Republishing Anonymisation Guidelines: MeitY in Parliament December 9, 2022
- “Nothing to worry”: Chennai Police Justifies Use of Facial Recognition System on Random Citizens December 9, 2022
- MeitY to hold cybersecurity workshop for officials after ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi: Report December 9, 2022
- DoT to share a revised draft of the telecom bill in less than a month December 9, 2022
- Apple finally brings end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backups, Photos, and more December 9, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login