The Indian government on December 14, 2022 denied reductions in the explicit provisions on harms caused by data privacy breaches in the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP), 2022 in response to a question raised in the ongoing Lok Sabha session. The news comes as somewhat shocking and misleading considering MediaNama and many other organisations have gone through the new version of the Bill and found lacking many provisions, especially regarding privacy safeguards and measures against harms. DPDP Bill lacks safeguards: MPs Adoor Prakash and Kumbakudi Sudhakaran asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) “whether the Government has reduced the explicit provisions on the harms caused by data privacy breaches” in the DPDP Bill and the “reasons thereof.” The questions referred to the Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committee Report and the 2017 Puttaswamy judgment by the Supreme Court as instances that called for such safeguards. These questions are in line with the various concerns raised by experts in India’s digital technology field that criticized the dilution of many provisions in the data protection bill. MediaNama too observed that while the DPDP Bill asks Data Fiduciaries and Data Processors to take “reasonable security safeguards” to prevent data breaches, the earlier versions instructed more detailed measures. Standard security measures listed in previous versions: All three versions of the Bill called for the following security measures to be implemented by data fiduciaries processing personal data: “(a) use of methods such as de-identification and encryption; (b) steps necessary to protect the integrity…
MeitY in denial? Indian govt claims no dilutions in provisions of DPDP Bill, 2022
The statement came in response when 2 MPs asked if the government has reduced explicit provisions on harms caused by data privacy breaches
