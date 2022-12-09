MeitY to hold cybersecurity workshop for officials after ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi: Report

Several cybersecurity workshops have been planned by the Indian government for public officials helming governmental departments, according to The Economic Times. The workshop assumes significance as it is being held in response to a ransomware attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi which resulted in its servers being down for nearly two weeks. These workshops will be conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for five days from December 19, 2022, the report added. Why it matters: The workshop can be seen as the Indian government's reaction to shore up cybersecurity hygiene in its own offices but it might be prudent for the State to implement its cybersecurity policy at the earliest. What will they cover: The workshops are likely to cover issues such as the darknet and dark web, D-DOS attacks and service disruption, advanced persistent threats, and common attack techniques employed by cybercriminals, ET explained. The officials will also be trained to identify threats before they hit the network, find ways to determine the credibility of ransoms demanded by perpetrators, and handle them effectively. Who will attend: The training will be held for chief information officers, chief technical officers, IT team members of government departments, and members of the information technology and project management units of public-sector organisations. What do we know about the attack on AIIMS-Delhi: It has been two weeks since the institute was targeted with a ransomware attack but it is starting to crawl back to normalcy…

