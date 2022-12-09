Several cybersecurity workshops have been planned by the Indian government for public officials helming governmental departments, according to The Economic Times. The workshop assumes significance as it is being held in response to a ransomware attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi which resulted in its servers being down for nearly two weeks. These workshops will be conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for five days from December 19, 2022, the report added. Why it matters: The workshop can be seen as the Indian government's reaction to shore up cybersecurity hygiene in its own offices but it might be prudent for the State to implement its cybersecurity policy at the earliest. What will they cover: The workshops are likely to cover issues such as the darknet and dark web, D-DOS attacks and service disruption, advanced persistent threats, and common attack techniques employed by cybercriminals, ET explained. The officials will also be trained to identify threats before they hit the network, find ways to determine the credibility of ransoms demanded by perpetrators, and handle them effectively. Who will attend: The training will be held for chief information officers, chief technical officers, IT team members of government departments, and members of the information technology and project management units of public-sector organisations. What do we know about the attack on AIIMS-Delhi: It has been two weeks since the institute was targeted with a ransomware attack but it is starting to crawl back to normalcy…
News
MeitY to hold cybersecurity workshop for officials after ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi: Report
It was reported that AIIMS had lacked important cybersecurity safeguards in the ongoing probe that begun after the attacks crippled its functioning
Latest Headlines
- MeitY to hold cybersecurity workshop for officials after ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi: Report December 9, 2022
- DoT to share a revised draft of the telecom bill in less than a month December 9, 2022
- Apple finally brings end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backups, Photos, and more December 9, 2022
- Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short December 9, 2022
- Latest developments in the ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi as it partially resumes server facilities December 8, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login