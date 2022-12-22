Manhattan Hall trains FRT to detect lawyers acting against MSG Entertainment

What’s the news: The Radio City Hall in Manhattan, New York barred a lawyer from attending the Rockettes Christmas show after its Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) detected her as an employee at a firm involved in a case against the venue’s operator, reported The Guardian. Attorney Kelly Conlon works at Davis, Saperstein and Salomon, a law firm involved in a personal injury claim against MSG Entertainment, which operates the famous Manhattan hall. Still, having no association with the case, Conlon drove her daughter to watch the show for a Girl Scout trip from New Jersey. Conlon told NBC New York that she was prevented from entering the hall right after she went through the metal detector and was asked to produce her name and identification. Authorities later told her that their FRT system picked her up from the crowd. “They already knew my name”: Despite asking for her ID, Conlon said the security personnel already knew her name and the firm she was associated with. Further, a statement by the MSG said it had “a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys pursuing active litigation against the company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved.” The statement further said that “all impacted attorneys were notified of the policy, including Davis, Saperstein and Salomon, which was notified twice.” It also stated that although the lawyer was not allowed to enter the hall, the daughter and other Girl Scouts were allowed to attend the show. Why it matters: Time…

