wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

TN: Madras HC rejects plea against mandatory Aadhaar linkage for electricity services

According to the court, if anyone without an Aadhaar is willing to avail of the subsidy, they can enroll for Aadhaar. But is it so simple?

Published

The Madras High Court dismissed a plea against a state government order insisting on the linkage of Aadhaar with electricity consumption consumer billing number in Tamil Nadu to avail certain services, LiveLaw reported. According to the report, the bench of acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that the petition was “devoid of merits”. What’s the case about? The Tamil Nadu government’s energy department had issued an order in October 2022, permitting Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to conduct Aadhaar authentication of citizens for availing electricity services. Advocate M.L Ravi, the President of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, filed a public interest litigation reviewed by MediaNama, challenging the state government’s order on the following grounds: Mandatory Aadhaar authentication will deprive deserving persons—tenants residing in dwelling units having the same address with individual metres—of the electricity subsidy under the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission. The hardship caused by the process will lead to social discrimination in welfare schemes. The petitioner also noted that the move will greatly affect those who don’t have an Aadhaar card. The petition notes that the move is arbitrary because it is against Supreme Court’s judgment in the Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs Union of India case wherein the court permitted Aadhaar authentication only in schemes which were for a targeted class. It further states that the same requirement for all domestic connections has not been permitted by the SC. Why it matters? The Tamil Nadu government has been fast-tracking the process of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ