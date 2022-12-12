Update on December 12: The hearing has been adjourned until Monday, January 9, 2023 on Central Government's request, Bar & Bench reported. The Karnataka High Court adjourned the hearing of Twitter's petition challenging 39 blocking orders issued by the Indian government on Monday, reported The New Indian Express. A single-Judge Bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit ordered that the case will be next heard on January 12th after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) requested more time to present its arguments. Twitter's writ petition at the Karnataka High Court challenges 39 blocking orders issued under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000, for being "procedurally and substantively" deficient. The orders threaten the free speech rights of the microblogging site's "citizen-users", claims the petition filed in July. Section 69A empowers the Centre to block public access to content online in the interest of India’s sovereignty and integrity, defence, security, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order. Failing to follow these orders can compromise a platform's safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act. Why it matters: Twitter's challenge marks a lone instance of a company taking on the Indian government's diktat on blocking orders—which are often opaque and stifle the free speech of Indian netizens. However, as noted by the Centre, it also raises the question of whether a platform can really act as a suo moto arbiter of free speech online without compromising its safe harbour protections. The High Court proceedings will inevitably answer…
News
Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing in Twitter-Government Standoff, Next date January 9
Hearing adjourned after Central Government’s request for more time to argue its case on Twitter’s challenging of Section 69A blocking orders
Latest Headlines
- Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing in Twitter-Government Standoff, Next date January 9 December 12, 2022
- West Bengal temporarily suspends internet in six districts for TET exam December 12, 2022
- Indian Govt to classify online intermediaries with separate norms under Digital India Bill December 12, 2022
- DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment December 12, 2022
- How UPI’s new block feature might benefit stock broking firms like Zerodha December 12, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login