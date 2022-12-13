The Jammu & Kashmir administration is planning to create a database of all families permanently residing in the Union Territory by allotting them an eight-digit Unique Alpha Numeric Code, according to a report by The Times of India on December 12. The proposed family ID programme is a part of the ‘Digital J&K Vision Document’ unveiled by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha at an e-governance conference last month. The Family Identity Card will be used to determine the eligibility of the residents for availing social welfare facilities through “automatic selection of beneficiaries for receiving social benefits”, Scroll.in reported. Sinha on Monday said that the database will have all details of the families, and the JK Family ID will be useful in the implementation of social security schemes such as scholarships and pensions. Speaking to PTI, Prerna Puri, the Commissioner/Secretary of the Information Technology Department of Jammu and Kashmir, said, “Once the data in the JK Family ID Database is authenticated and verified, a beneficiary will not be required to submit any more document to avail a service.” The J&K Family ID plan is similar to Haryana’s ‘Parivar Pehchaan Patra’, and Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Parivar Kalyan Card’ for welfare programmes. Why it matters? The need to bring in family IDs has been questioned by many, considering people can use their Aadhaar cards for the same purposes. There is no clarity over the purpose of mandating another ID card. Experts have pointed out that Haryana’s Parivar Pehchaan Patra was brought in to collect crucial personal…
News
J&K administration plans to bring a unique ID for families, raising data security concerns
Under the proposed family ID programme by the J&K administration, resident families will be allotted an eight-digit Unique Alpha Numeric Code.
Latest Headlines
- J&K administration plans to bring a unique ID for families, raising data security concerns December 13, 2022
- Why did the Indian government ban a Pakistani OTT platform under the IT Rules, 2021? December 13, 2022
- Data Protection Bill 2022 focuses on enabling govt access to data and surveillance, not citizens’ privacy #NAMA December 13, 2022
- DPDP Bill 2022: India’s Data Protection Board should have rule-making powers #NAMA December 13, 2022
- Twitter Files 2.0 sheds light on company’s content moderation techniques December 13, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login