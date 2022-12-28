wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

India’s IT Ministry tasked with regulating the online gaming industry

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will soon publish rules for online gaming intermediaries and start a public consultation on the same.

Published

The Indian government on December 26 notified that the IT Ministry will be the nodal ministry for all matters relating to online gaming and the Sports Ministry will be the nodal ministry for e-Sports. Following the announcement, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that the IT Ministry will soon publish rules for online gaming intermediaries and start a public consultation on the same. This hasn't happened in a vacuum. Back in May this year, the government set up an inter-ministerial task force chaired by Rajeev Chandrasekhar to work on online gaming regulations and to identify a nodal ministry for the sector. The task force submitted its report in October. Why does this matter: Thus far, the online gaming industry has remained largely unregulated which, on one hand, has fuelled gambling addiction, costing the lives of people. On the other hand, it has created uncertainty for gaming platforms because different Indian states took up the mantle to come up with their own regulations including banning certain games like rummy and poker. One of the main reasons why the sector was unregulated was because it remained unclear which ministry should be tasked with the responsibility. Now with the IT Ministry being given the task, appropriate safeguards to reduce harm to users can be instituted and companies operating in this nascent, fast-growing sector can get much-needed clarity. "A nodal ministry for online gaming has been a long-standing demand of the industry and we welcome this move. This will make it easier to come up with uniform regulations and…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ