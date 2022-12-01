The Tamil Nadu government has declined to provide information on the public consultations and expert committee report that shaped its now-lapsed ordinance banning online gambling and games of chance in the state. The information cannot be furnished as the ordinance's date of coming into force is yet to be notified, said the Tamil Nadu Home Department in response to MediaNama's RTIs on the matter last week. MediaNama has appealed the notice. “I am to invite to your attention to the Right to Information petitions cited and to inform you that the date of coming into force of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Games Ordinance, 2022 (Tamil Nadu Ordinance No. 4 of 2022) is yet to be notified. Hence the information requested in your RTI petitions cannot be furnished at this stage.” — Home Department, Tamil Nadu government The Tamil Nadu government passed the ordinance in October following rising gambling-related suicides in the state. Recommendations of an expert committee led by retired Justice of the Madras High Court K. Chandru, as well as a public stakeholder consultation, formed part of the ordinance's pre-legislative consultation process. Neither the committee's report nor the stakeholder submissions have been made publicly available so far. A draft of the ordinance was not provided to stakeholders ahead of the consultation. Why it matters: This is one among many recent examples of opaque policy-making in India, especially at the pre-legislative stage. The Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy—which applies to Central ministries and departments—states that public feedback on a proposed…
Info on Online Gambling Law’s Report & Consultation Can’t Be Provided: Tamil Nadu Govt
TN govt declines information on public consultations on online gambling law: another example of opaque policy-making?
