To address competition concerns arising out of fast-evolving digital markets, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has strongly recommended ex-ante regulations for online businesses, especially the Big Tech. This essentially means having a system in place to regularly monitor the business conduct of big firms and put forth restraints before an antitrust event has occurred. The Committee in its report titled ‘Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-Tech Companies’ states that it is necessary to define ‘gatekeepers’ or ‘critical service’ online platforms, which include marketplaces, app stores and sectors including mobility, travel, food and content sharing among others. These ‘gatekeepers’ in a digital market would then be subjected to ex-ante provisions specific to anti-competitive practices and the allegations will be tested against them accordingly, in the event of a dispute. This will help in speedy and efficient disposal of cases, the report adds. “We strongly feel that ex-ante provisions are required. It is a different issue altogether who will be administering it, but we do need it,” the Competition Commission of India (CCI) noted in its submission to the panel. Why ex-ante regulation? According to the report: India’s current Competition Act is designed in a way that enables dealing with unfair business practices only when an anti-competitive behaviour or dispute has occurred, which is acting post event of dispute. Current ex-post methods of penalising anti-competitive behaviour on a case-to-case basis results in prolonged investigation and does not help in preventing the “irreparable harm to affected parties” during that period. Ex-post methods do not…
News
Why does India’s parliamentary panel want ex-ante regulation for Big Tech?
The panel says it is necessary to define ‘gatekeepers’ and subject them to ex-ante provisions specific to anti-competitive practices.
Latest Headlines
- Aadhaar-PAN linkage deadline extended: But why link it in the first place? December 28, 2022
- Why does India’s parliamentary panel want ex-ante regulation for Big Tech? December 28, 2022
- India’s IT Ministry tasked with regulating the online gaming industry December 28, 2022
- How to regulate Big Tech firms in India? Parliament panel’s top 3 recommendations December 27, 2022
- Here’s Why We Shouldn’t Ignore Andhra’s New ‘Attendance by Photography’ System December 27, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login