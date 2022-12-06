What’s the news: The Indian government may hold “Internet and social media firms accountable” for their algorithms that tailor content based on users’ specific browsing history and profiles, the Economic Times (ET) reported on December 6, 2022. Officials speaking to ET said that the government is considering the inclusion of such a proposal in the soon-to-be-released Digital India Act (DIA). Such an inclusion will make India one of the first countries to mandate legal oversight of these proprietary codes. ET’s sources also mentioned other provisions in the Bill like the use of emerging technologies such as advanced quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse. The rules will shortly be sent to the Law Ministry for review before it is made available for public consultation. The new law will replace the Information Technology Act, 2000. Why it matters: Officials told ET the draft Bill is modelled after the new Telecom Bill and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2022. Government officials said the Bill will be “simple and concise” and will allow for executive rulemaking. However, experts have already voiced concerns about the draft laws on which the Digital Media Act is set to be modelled. MediaNama’s extensive analysis on the Bills have also concluded with concerns about the concentration of power in the hands of the government while diluting or overlooking basic digital rights of citizens. Regulation on companies processing data: The draft law will regulate how “large internet firms” process data “to ensure they do not identify an…
Indian govt may hold social media firms accountable for algorithms under ‘Digital India Act’
Such an inclusion under the proposed law will make India one of the first countries to mandate legal oversight of these proprietary codes
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
