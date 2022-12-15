No plans to limit time spent on online games: Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Parliament

“No proposal to limit the amount of time spent by gamers in playing online games is currently under consideration of the Government,” read the response by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha— the lower house of the Indian Parliament— during its winter session. The minister was responding to questions asked by Lok Sabha MPs (Member of Parliament) Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Bhagirath Chaudhary. They had asked whether the government is planning to limit the amount of time spent by gamers under 18 to three hours a week along the lines of China's regulation. Why it matters: It is a notable reply as it is now clear that the government will not be going down the route taken by China in the upcoming gaming regulation. It is also critical because many have called, including a Congress MP, for the Union government to impose a limit on the amount of time that underage gamers can spend on online games. Dealing with risks from online gaming: The minister revealed that the government was aware of the “possible risks and challenges associated with online games” when asked about whether the government was cognizant of the emerging trends within the gaming industry. The government said that some of the risks identified by them range from violence prevalent in video games, the resultant addiction, and the “consequential financial loss.” “With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, the potential for Indians being exposed…

