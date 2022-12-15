“No proposal to limit the amount of time spent by gamers in playing online games is currently under consideration of the Government,” read the response by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha— the lower house of the Indian Parliament— during its winter session. The minister was responding to questions asked by Lok Sabha MPs (Member of Parliament) Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Bhagirath Chaudhary. They had asked whether the government is planning to limit the amount of time spent by gamers under 18 to three hours a week along the lines of China's regulation. Why it matters: It is a notable reply as it is now clear that the government will not be going down the route taken by China in the upcoming gaming regulation. It is also critical because many have called, including a Congress MP, for the Union government to impose a limit on the amount of time that underage gamers can spend on online games. Dealing with risks from online gaming: The minister revealed that the government was aware of the “possible risks and challenges associated with online games” when asked about whether the government was cognizant of the emerging trends within the gaming industry. The government said that some of the risks identified by them range from violence prevalent in video games, the resultant addiction, and the “consequential financial loss.” “With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, the potential for Indians being exposed…
News
No plans to limit time spent on online games: Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Parliament
Two Lok Sabha MPs had asked if the govt is planning to limit the amount of time spent by gamers along the lines of China’s regulations.
Latest Headlines
- What are the consequences of ‘Deemed Consent’ provision in the data protection bill? #NAMA December 15, 2022
- No plans to limit time spent on online games: Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Parliament December 15, 2022
- Speed up talks on regulation of OTT communication apps: Delhi HC to TRAI December 15, 2022
- 12.67 lakh cyber attacks reported in India by November 2022: IT Ministry in Parliament December 15, 2022
- India will chart its own path in regulating the internet, not merely follow EU: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar December 15, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login