A regulatory framework on online gaming is likely to bring in an age-verification mechanism and KYC (Know Your Customer) norms for real money games, according to a report in Business Standard. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is nearing the completion of the draft which may be released in two to three weeks, the report added. The framework will be a part of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. It is also likely that the government will propose a self-regulatory model (propped up by self-regulatory bodies) for the gaming industry, Business Standard reported. Why it matters: The report is of note as the Indian gaming industry has witnessed a growth spurt in the last couple of years necessitating regulations. The regulations are a need of the hour as reports of addiction and financial stress have shot up simultaneously. Moreover, the absence of a uniform law has led to many states coming up with their own policies which led to a blanket ban in states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka causing regulatory uncertainty in the sector. A uniform law can go a long way in drawing a balance between user protections and business clarity. Regulating online gaming: A panel set up by the Indian government recommended earlier this year that a separate regulatory body and framework will need to be created to govern the sector. The panel which was set up to draft policies on online gaming also recommended that the government should have the…
News
Indian government may propose age verification measures for real money games: Report
Comes amid a growth spurt of the Indian gaming industry and a focus on the harms caused by real money gaming, including losses and addiction
Latest Headlines
- Indian government may propose age verification measures for real money games: Report December 19, 2022
- MeitY in denial? Indian govt claims no dilutions in provisions of DPDP Bill, 2022 December 19, 2022
- No cases of misuse of Aadhaar brought to UIDAI’s notice: Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Parliament December 19, 2022
- Facial Recognition Cameras Active At Bengaluru’s RCB Bar & Café: The Harms of India’s Tryst with FRT December 19, 2022
- Gmail gets one step closer to E2E encryption with some Workspace users eligible for client-side encryption December 19, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login