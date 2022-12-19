The private sector will play an important role in leveraging the benefits of India Stack, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. India Stack, among other things, is a collection of open APIs that grants entities access to troves of data and technology for providing services like identity verification and payments. He said that interest in India Stack is present throughout the world and that any private entity can join and create their own solutions over India Stack. He gave the example of how big banks and startups alike have leveraged UPI and built apps on top of it to provide payment services. Vaishnaw was on stage alongside Google's CEO Sundar Pichai at the ‘Google for India’ event held on December 19, 2022, in Delhi. Here's a summary of the important points made by Vaishnaw: New legislations will address challenges: New challenges arise as technology changes but we have to find a balanced way of absorbing technology, the minister said. He said that the telecom bill will regulate carriers, the data protection bill (DPDP Bill 2022) is focused on privacy rights, and the digital India bill will look at “everything else”. "We should be able to complete this exercise in 14-16 months," he added. It is important to note that he said the telecom bill is meant to regulate "carriers" as there has been a lot of uncertainty on if all OTT apps like communication apps, social media, and streaming apps will also be regulated by the bill…
News
Private Sector To Play An Important Role In Leveraging India Stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India’s MeitY minister said that the private sector will play an important role in leveraging the benefits of India Stack at the ‘Google for India’ event.
Latest Headlines
- Private Sector To Play An Important Role In Leveraging India Stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw December 19, 2022
- Obtain “Explicit Informed Consent” From People Signing Up for Digi Yatra: SFLC On NITI Aayog Paper December 19, 2022
- What Are the New Principles Guiding Tech Policy and Digital Transformation in the EU? December 19, 2022
- Data protection bill’s deemed consent provision “turns exceptions into the norm” #NAMA December 19, 2022
- Indian government may propose age verification measures for real money games: Report December 19, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login