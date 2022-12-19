Private Sector To Play An Important Role In Leveraging India Stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The private sector will play an important role in leveraging the benefits of India Stack, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. India Stack, among other things, is a collection of open APIs that grants entities access to troves of data and technology for providing services like identity verification and payments. He said that interest in India Stack is present throughout the world and that any private entity can join and create their own solutions over India Stack. He gave the example of how big banks and startups alike have leveraged UPI and built apps on top of it to provide payment services. Vaishnaw was on stage alongside Google's CEO Sundar Pichai at the ‘Google for India’ event held on December 19, 2022, in Delhi. Here's a summary of the important points made by Vaishnaw: New legislations will address challenges: New challenges arise as technology changes but we have to find a balanced way of absorbing technology, the minister said. He said that the telecom bill will regulate carriers, the data protection bill (DPDP Bill 2022) is focused on privacy rights, and the digital India bill will look at “everything else”. "We should be able to complete this exercise in 14-16 months," he added. It is important to note that he said the telecom bill is meant to regulate "carriers" as there has been a lot of uncertainty on if all OTT apps like communication apps, social media, and streaming apps will also be regulated by the bill…

