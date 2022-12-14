India will be auctioning satellite spectrum as per the comments made by the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) PD Vaghela at the India SatCom 2022, organised by the Broadband India Forum (BIF). Vaghela said that TRAI received a reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) calling for spectrum to be put to auction, while adding that the telecom watchdog is working on a consultation paper. Why it matters: The announcement is notable as it will make India the first country to auction space-based spectrum, according to Vaghela. Moreover, it is likely to be a blow to stakeholders in the space who have been steadfast in their demand for administrative allocation of spectrum. Not looking to burden the sector: Vaghela said that the regulator is looking to come up with a model which can create an ecosystem but “it should not kill the sector.” He said that the idea is to float a system which encourages investment in the sector, and not increase the burden on it. He added that it is going to be TRAI’s biggest challenge and that the regulator is “conscious of this fact.” Ensuring a level-playing field: Vaghela said that the issue of “level-playing field” between the space sector and terrestrial communications is highlighted again and again in the spectrum discourse. He believes that there are a lot of things that are common in nature which can help both sides to grow in the future, he said. He acknowledged that there are issues…
News
India will be the first country to auction satellite spectrum: TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela
The idea is to float a system which encourages investment in the satellite sector, and not increase the burden on it, Vaghela said
Latest Headlines
- India will be the first country to auction satellite spectrum: TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela December 14, 2022
- Data Privacy Regime in India: Its Genesis and Evolution December 14, 2022
- Indian Govt to assemble anonymised non-personal data sets: Minister at G20 December 14, 2022
- How Will the DPDP Bill 2022 Approach Personal Data Transfers Outside of India? #NAMA December 14, 2022
- Ex-CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in The Bahamas After U.S. presses charges December 13, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login