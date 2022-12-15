wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

IFF’s response to Niti Aayog’s draft discussion paper on Facial Recognition Technology

IFF flagged concerns about Niti Aayog’s failure to address potential threats posed by law enforcement agencies regarding FRT usage

Published

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has flagged concerns about Niti Aayog’s failure to address potential threats posed by law enforcement agencies' use of facial recognition tech, implementation drawbacks and policy issues with the Digi Yatra scheme in its response to the body’s draft discussion paper titled ‘Responsible AI for All: Adopting the Framework – A use case approach on Facial Recognition Technology’. The deadline for the submission of comments on the paper was November 30. Niti Aayog’s discussion paper looks at the Digi Yatra Programme as a case study to lay out procedures and recommendations on the use of Artificial Intelligence through FRTs in India. Based on the ‘Responsible AI principles’, the paper looked at—legislation and policy-making, design and development of FRT systems, procurement processes and consumers impacted, MediaNama reported. The IFF’s response broadly focuses on the policy and implementation issues that may pose a risk to people’s data under the FRT applications. Why it matters? The Indian government has been increasingly encouraging the use of facial recognition systems and artificial-intelligence based technologies for varied purposes in the country. The use facial recognition techniques is becoming common especially amongst the police in different states, raising concerns about surveillance and data privacy of individuals. Recommendations by digital rights groups such as IFF can prove to be significant for deliberations on future policies on FRT systems, and also highlight problems that might otherwise be overlooked. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

3 days ago

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

5 days ago

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

6 days ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

7 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ