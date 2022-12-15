IFF’s response to Niti Aayog’s draft discussion paper on Facial Recognition Technology

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has flagged concerns about Niti Aayog’s failure to address potential threats posed by law enforcement agencies' use of facial recognition tech, implementation drawbacks and policy issues with the Digi Yatra scheme in its response to the body’s draft discussion paper titled ‘Responsible AI for All: Adopting the Framework – A use case approach on Facial Recognition Technology’. The deadline for the submission of comments on the paper was November 30. Niti Aayog’s discussion paper looks at the Digi Yatra Programme as a case study to lay out procedures and recommendations on the use of Artificial Intelligence through FRTs in India. Based on the ‘Responsible AI principles’, the paper looked at—legislation and policy-making, design and development of FRT systems, procurement processes and consumers impacted, MediaNama reported. The IFF’s response broadly focuses on the policy and implementation issues that may pose a risk to people’s data under the FRT applications. Why it matters? The Indian government has been increasingly encouraging the use of facial recognition systems and artificial-intelligence based technologies for varied purposes in the country. The use facial recognition techniques is becoming common especially amongst the police in different states, raising concerns about surveillance and data privacy of individuals. Recommendations by digital rights groups such as IFF can prove to be significant for deliberations on future policies on FRT systems, and also highlight problems that might otherwise be overlooked. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.