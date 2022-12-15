wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Hyderabad: Cybercrime police raids Congress’ poll office, seizes laptops and mobile phones

Search & seizure for investigation purposes is becoming a trend in India as cybercrime police raids Congress’ poll strategist office in Madhapur.

Published

The Hyderabad cybercrime police seized laptops and computers for investigation purposes in a raid at Congress’ poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s office in Madhapur on December 13, Telangana Today reported. The report added that the mobile phones of employees present during the raid were taken by the police and switched off to prevent them from deactivating any social media accounts. According to The Print’s report, the police claimed that they raided the office at Madhapur in connection with at least five cases registered over defamatory content against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on social media. On investigating, they found that such content was published using different IP addresses and fake profiles on social media. As per a Hindustan Times report, the Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Gajarao Bhupal said that the police could track down the office of the Mindshare United Foundation with latest cybercrime detection tools. Later, they discovered that the office was Congress’s poll strategist’s office. The Telangana Congress members protested in the state against the raid at the party’s political war room. They have alleged that around 50 laptops were stolen from the office and professionals were arrested without any search warrant or FIR copies, India Today reported. They have also raised concerns of data theft by the police during the raid. Sections invoked in the Telangana case Three people from Kanugolu’s office were detained and let off after they were handed notices under section 41 (A) of the CrPC. The police…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

3 days ago

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

5 days ago

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

6 days ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

December 6, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ