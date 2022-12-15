Hyderabad: Cybercrime police raids Congress’ poll office, seizes laptops and mobile phones

The Hyderabad cybercrime police seized laptops and computers for investigation purposes in a raid at Congress’ poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s office in Madhapur on December 13, Telangana Today reported. The report added that the mobile phones of employees present during the raid were taken by the police and switched off to prevent them from deactivating any social media accounts. According to The Print’s report, the police claimed that they raided the office at Madhapur in connection with at least five cases registered over defamatory content against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on social media. On investigating, they found that such content was published using different IP addresses and fake profiles on social media. As per a Hindustan Times report, the Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Gajarao Bhupal said that the police could track down the office of the Mindshare United Foundation with latest cybercrime detection tools. Later, they discovered that the office was Congress’s poll strategist’s office. The Telangana Congress members protested in the state against the raid at the party’s political war room. They have alleged that around 50 laptops were stolen from the office and professionals were arrested without any search warrant or FIR copies, India Today reported. They have also raised concerns of data theft by the police during the raid. Sections invoked in the Telangana case Three people from Kanugolu’s office were detained and let off after they were handed notices under section 41 (A) of the CrPC. The police…

