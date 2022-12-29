wordpress blog stats
Now Hiring: Members for Grievance Appellate Committee under IT Rules

India’s IT Ministry is inviting applicants for the whole-time member position on the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC)

India's IT Ministry on December 28 put out a notification inviting applicants for the whole-time member position on the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), which is to be formed under the amended IT Rules, 2021. Interested applicants may send their completed application form and CV to the Group Coordinator (Cyber Law Division) at the IT Ministry at cyberlaw-legal[at]meity[dot]gov[dot]in. The last date to apply is January 12, 2023. What role does the GAC play? According to the IT Rules, 2021, social media intermediaries are required to have a Grievance Officer to whom users or victims may complain about any violation of the rules. In case this Grievance Officer is not able to satisfactorily resolve the complaint, the user can, within 30 days, appeal to the Grievance Appellate Committee. The committee’s decision will be binding on the intermediary. The GAC will consist of one chairperson and two whole-time members, who will serve for three-year terms. The government can establish multiple Grievance Appellate Committees. Why does this matter: When the IT Ministry put out the amendments for consultation in June, multiple stakeholders, including us, objected to the establishment of a Grievance Appellate Committee because this body gives the government an additional level of control to regulate content on the platform. Also, it wasn't clear who the members would be and whether they would be able to act independently. The IT Ministry's application indicates that the position will be open to all eligible candidates but we still don't know what the final composition will look like and who the chairperson will be. Concerns with…

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

2 hours ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

