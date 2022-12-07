What is Google’s new plan to combat misinformation on its platforms in India?

Google, through its subsidiary, Jigsaw, will be producing videos as part of its new project to counter misinformation on its platforms in India, Reuters reported. The project will seek to use these “prebunking” videos to counter claims circulating on Google’s popular platforms like YouTube, the report added. Why it matters: The announcement is significant as misinformation is rampant in India especially on major platforms like Facebook, Youtube, and WhatsApp. An effort to curb misinformation can prove to be handy in a country where misinformation has resulted in deadly violence. Moreover, the problem of misinformation is a well-documented one and its adverse effects can be devastating to say the least. What else do we know: The project saw its first pilot in Europe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which led to a surge in anti-refugee propaganda, Reuters explained. It added that the project’s scope will widen in India as the videos will be made in multiple languages such as Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. A total of five videos will be made in three different languages following which viewers will be expected to answer a short questionnaire to understand how these videos impacted them. The findings will be published in 2023. YouTube’s reckoning with misinformation: The problem of misinformation on Youtube has been highlighted by many which include researchers who argued recently that the platform’s effort to curb misinformation may not be foolproof or comprehensive. They singled out YouTube’s short-video section and its Spanish-language videos as areas of concern. Indian government's…

