Gmail gets one step closer to E2E encryption with some Workspace users eligible for client-side encryption

What's the news: Google announced that it is enabling client-side encryption in Gmail for some Workspace users on December 16. "Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers [are] eligible to apply for the beta until January 20th, 2022," the company said. Client-side encryption vs. end-to-end (E2E) encryption: While E2E encryption ensures that only the sender and receiver can access the contents of any message, client-side encryption allows the Workspace administrator (the company) to access the contents since the administrator will be responsible for creating and managing encryption keys. In both types, Google will not be able to access the message's contents, which is the biggest change. "Using client-side encryption in Gmail ensures sensitive data in the email body and attachments are indecipherable to Google servers. Customers retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys." — Google Why does this matter: End-to-end encryption is considered the gold standard for privacy when it comes to communication services. While messaging services like WhatsApp and Apple's iMessage are already E2E encrypted, Gmail, the largest email service provider, is yet to enable support for E2E encryption. Google has been saying E2E is in the works for Gmail since 2014, but this is the closest they've gotten. While client-side encryption is not exactly the same as E2E, the version for personal accounts, if and when it launches, will likely be E2E. https://twitter.com/matthew_d_green/status/1604132156954902528?s=20&t=aK5wCavgRpB1weLDnRA7Cw How to enable it: Initially, the feature will be available to web users, Gmail app on iOS and Android will eventually…

