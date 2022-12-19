What's the news: Google announced that it is enabling client-side encryption in Gmail for some Workspace users on December 16. "Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers [are] eligible to apply for the beta until January 20th, 2022," the company said. Client-side encryption vs. end-to-end (E2E) encryption: While E2E encryption ensures that only the sender and receiver can access the contents of any message, client-side encryption allows the Workspace administrator (the company) to access the contents since the administrator will be responsible for creating and managing encryption keys. In both types, Google will not be able to access the message's contents, which is the biggest change. "Using client-side encryption in Gmail ensures sensitive data in the email body and attachments are indecipherable to Google servers. Customers retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys." — Google Why does this matter: End-to-end encryption is considered the gold standard for privacy when it comes to communication services. While messaging services like WhatsApp and Apple's iMessage are already E2E encrypted, Gmail, the largest email service provider, is yet to enable support for E2E encryption. Google has been saying E2E is in the works for Gmail since 2014, but this is the closest they've gotten. While client-side encryption is not exactly the same as E2E, the version for personal accounts, if and when it launches, will likely be E2E. https://twitter.com/matthew_d_green/status/1604132156954902528?s=20&t=aK5wCavgRpB1weLDnRA7Cw How to enable it: Initially, the feature will be available to web users, Gmail app on iOS and Android will eventually…
News
Gmail gets one step closer to E2E encryption with some Workspace users eligible for client-side encryption
While client-side encryption is not the same as end-to-end (E2E), this is the closest Gmail has gotten to E2E encryption, which it has been working on since 2014.
Latest Headlines
- Gmail gets one step closer to E2E encryption with some Workspace users eligible for client-side encryption December 19, 2022
- Seven Issues With How The Data Protection Bill Safeguards Children’s Data December 17, 2022
- How The Data Protection Bill Restricts Children’s Access To The Internet #NAMA December 17, 2022
- How Will the Data Protection Bill Approach Personal Data Transfers Outside of India? #NAMA December 17, 2022
- Last Date for Public Consultation on DPDP Bill 2022 Extended till Jan 2, 2023 December 17, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login