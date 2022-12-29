wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Gig Workers Approve Fairwork’s Low Ratings for Platforms; Here’s Why

Uber, Ola, Dunzo, PharmEasy and Amazon Flex score zero ratings in Fairwork India’s report on the labour standards in platform economy.

Published

Drivers' strike in Hyderabad | Credit: IFAT

Vindication is a dish best served in ratings format – or so it is for the gig worker unions thanking Fairwork India for its report on the labour standards in the platform economy. The report gave zero ratings to Uber, Ola, Dunzo, PharmEasy and Amazon Flex platforms. Even the top score, given to Urban Company (UC), is 7/10. With a section dedicated to ‘Workers’ Stories,’ the report supports workers’ long-standing complaints about companies failing to provide timely wages, insurance or acknowledgement of basic rights. On Twitter the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) even used the ‘Fairwork India Ratings 2022’ report to spark a conversation on workers’ platform experience. https://twitter.com/TGPWU/status/1607749988754522112 https://twitter.com/Connect_IFAT/status/1607792285990924289 One person responded to TGPWU’s query with a Telegraph India report that showed how UC failed to provide minimum wages to its employees despite long working hours. Stories like these are a reminder that even the best case scenario in the Indian gig economy has a long way to go in terms of minimum standards of fair work. In fact, a closer reading of the report provides a summary analysis of all that is wrong with the platform functioning right now. Why it matters: Earlier this year, NITI Aayog in a report on gig and platform workers talked about the theme of flexibility, often viewed as a crucial dimension and benefit of platform work. While the government’s think tank hailed the country’s platform work as “champions” in flexibility, the Fairwork report shows “how the realities of flexibility play…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

25 mins ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ