G20’s Engagement Group Calls for Abstracts on Tech Policy Briefs

The T20—the G20's engagement group—is seeking proposals for briefs on key policy issues that will be recommended to G20 leaders. The deadline for submissions is January 10th, 2023. Abstracts can be submitted here. What is T20: India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1st. The T20 is the summit's official engagement group—it exists to bring think tanks and experts together to deliberate on policy issues. Its recommendations are synthesised into policy briefs, which are then presented before working groups, ministerial meetings, and leaders' summits of the G20. What submissions can focus on: Abstracts on the proposed briefs can focus on any of the T20 India Task Forces. Of particular interest to tech policy are two task forces, namely: Our Common Digital Future: Affordable, Accessible and Inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure: This task force, chaired by Sharad Sharma (of Bengaluru's iSPIRT) and Anirban Sarma (of Kolkata's Observer Research Foundation) will focus on four work streams: Affordable & Accessible Digital Public Infrastructure; Digital Financial Inclusion and Social Protection; Interoperability of Digital Services and Standard Setting; Digital Entrepreneurship, Skills, and Jobs. Towards Reformed Multilateralism: Transforming Global Institutions and Frameworks: This task force, chaired by Sujan R. Chinoy (of Delhi's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses) and Vijay Thakur Singh (of Delhi's Indian Council of World Affairs) will focus on four work streams: Coordinating policy between multilateral groupings; Working towards a more equitable, transparent, and effective World Trade Organization (WTO); UN reforms for a multipolar world; Frameworks for global digital governance and…

