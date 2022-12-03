The T20—the G20's engagement group—is seeking proposals for briefs on key policy issues that will be recommended to G20 leaders. The deadline for submissions is January 10th, 2023. Abstracts can be submitted here. What is T20: India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1st. The T20 is the summit's official engagement group—it exists to bring think tanks and experts together to deliberate on policy issues. Its recommendations are synthesised into policy briefs, which are then presented before working groups, ministerial meetings, and leaders' summits of the G20. What submissions can focus on: Abstracts on the proposed briefs can focus on any of the T20 India Task Forces. Of particular interest to tech policy are two task forces, namely: Our Common Digital Future: Affordable, Accessible and Inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure: This task force, chaired by Sharad Sharma (of Bengaluru's iSPIRT) and Anirban Sarma (of Kolkata's Observer Research Foundation) will focus on four work streams: Affordable & Accessible Digital Public Infrastructure; Digital Financial Inclusion and Social Protection; Interoperability of Digital Services and Standard Setting; Digital Entrepreneurship, Skills, and Jobs. Towards Reformed Multilateralism: Transforming Global Institutions and Frameworks: This task force, chaired by Sujan R. Chinoy (of Delhi's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses) and Vijay Thakur Singh (of Delhi's Indian Council of World Affairs) will focus on four work streams: Coordinating policy between multilateral groupings; Working towards a more equitable, transparent, and effective World Trade Organization (WTO); UN reforms for a multipolar world; Frameworks for global digital governance and…
News
G20’s Engagement Group Calls for Abstracts on Tech Policy Briefs
Summit’s official engagement group, T20, seeks proposals for briefs on key policy issues that will be recommended to G20 leaders
Latest Headlines
- G20’s Engagement Group Calls for Abstracts on Tech Policy Briefs December 3, 2022
- Here’s what streaming companies revealed in their compliance reports for Oct 2022 December 2, 2022
- FRT-based Digi Yatra project begins in three Indian airports on opt-in basis December 2, 2022
- Spotify CEO calls Apple “Shameless” For Engaging In Anti-Competitive Practices December 2, 2022
- Madhya Pradesh HC Grants State Government 3 Months to Draft and Clear Online Gambling Law: Report December 2, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login