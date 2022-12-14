wordpress blog stats
GOI stresses on anonymisation of non-personal data for e-governance at G20

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the G20 conference that GOI will soon collect uniform and harmonised anonymised data sets under the NDGFP.

Published

The Government of India (GOI) will soon start collecting “uniform and harmonised anonymised data sets” under the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP), Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar virtually said at the G20 conference on December 13. The theme of the conference was ‘Data for Development’. It was the first official side meeting of the G20 ‘Development Working Group’ after India assumed the presidency of the G20. The NDGFP aims to leverage data governance by promoting safe access to anonymised non-personal data and ensuring the growth of Indian datasets. The policy allows for greater reliance on anonymised non-personal data by government entities and start-ups for e-governance research and implementation. Why it matters? The minister’s statement comes at a time when MeitY has taken a step back in publishing the necessary guidelines for processing anonymised data sets for e-governance to ensure consistency with other policies and for reassessing their completeness. The draft guidelines elaborated on the set process for anonymisation of data, in the absence of which, a push for harnessing large datasets may pose risks of deanonymisation of data, thereby harming an individual’s personal data, MediaNama reported. Key points from the address on using data sets for governance Encouraging start-ups to increasingly use this large database to train their Artificial Intelligence models, while the government’s focus is on creating effective policy and pragmatic solutions. Need to emphasise data-driven interventions for adaptive growth and to use digital data sets to benefit grassroot-level development work. Viewing digital economy…

Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

