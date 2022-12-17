A Month After Karza’s Aadhaar Act Violation, Finance Ministry Calls For A New Verification System

In a notification issued on December 6, the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) asked Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to step up security measures when allowing entities to carry out Aadhaar e-verification. This comes after a private company – Karza Technologies was asked to pause its services for violating the Aadhaar Act, potentially risking Aadhaar details of several users. Background: A letter shared on Twitter directed to partners of DigiLocker read, "Partners are requested not to initiate any DigiLocker integration with Karza till further notice. Due to these continuous violations and breach of trust by a few, this email is being sent to request all our Partners to strictly adhere in letter and spirit to DigiLocker's Terms of Services and the relevant provisions of the Aadhaar Act." In October, when Medianama reached out to Karza over a phone call, they had declined to comment on the matter. https://twitter.com/bankonbasak/status/1579527531157651456?s=20&t=k_BN-zqv0d6wMNx3-my7VA Why it matters: Aadhaar, which stores biometric data of crores of Indians has often been pitched as the default verification mechanism for identity verification by the government. It's linked to as many as 1,100 welfare schemes run by the state and central government, Medianama had reported. But despite its wide-spread use in India, the authenticity of Aadhaar and its ability to keep data of citizens secure has come into question from time to time. Karza's violation of the Aadhaar Act shows how slip ups or inadequate security measures can put personal data of…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.