In a notification issued on December 6, the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) asked Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to step up security measures when allowing entities to carry out Aadhaar e-verification. This comes after a private company – Karza Technologies was asked to pause its services for violating the Aadhaar Act, potentially risking Aadhaar details of several users. Background: A letter shared on Twitter directed to partners of DigiLocker read, "Partners are requested not to initiate any DigiLocker integration with Karza till further notice. Due to these continuous violations and breach of trust by a few, this email is being sent to request all our Partners to strictly adhere in letter and spirit to DigiLocker's Terms of Services and the relevant provisions of the Aadhaar Act." In October, when Medianama reached out to Karza over a phone call, they had declined to comment on the matter. https://twitter.com/bankonbasak/status/1579527531157651456?s=20&t=k_BN-zqv0d6wMNx3-my7VA Why it matters: Aadhaar, which stores biometric data of crores of Indians has often been pitched as the default verification mechanism for identity verification by the government. It's linked to as many as 1,100 welfare schemes run by the state and central government, Medianama had reported. But despite its wide-spread use in India, the authenticity of Aadhaar and its ability to keep data of citizens secure has come into question from time to time. Karza's violation of the Aadhaar Act shows how slip ups or inadequate security measures can put personal data of…
News
A Month After Karza’s Aadhaar Act Violation, Finance Ministry Calls For A New Verification System
Notification comes a month after an alleged violation of the Aadhaar Act by Karza Technologies which provided Aadhar verification services
Latest Headlines
- A Month After Karza’s Aadhaar Act Violation, Finance Ministry Calls For A New Verification System December 17, 2022
- India’s central bank restrains fintech entities like Razorpay from onboarding new merchants: Report December 17, 2022
- India’s Child Rights Panel summons Byju’s CEO for alleged malpractices December 17, 2022
- Here’s what the NHA has proposed for building a ‘Unified Health Interface’ in India December 16, 2022
- US SEC Charges 8 Social Media Influencers in a $100 Million Stock Manipulation Case December 16, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login