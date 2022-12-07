wordpress blog stats
Final Call: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th December

We are hosting an in-person discussion on the latest draft of India’s data protection law in Delhi. Register now to attend, limited seating available!

Published

We’ve confirmed 100+ attendees for our discussion on the draft data protection bill this week in Delhi.

You can apply to attend here

There are limited seats available, and the form will close shortly.

Event: Reworking the Data Protection Bill
Date: December 8, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM
Venue: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

We also published a reading list on MediaNama

If you’re in Bangalore, register for next week’s discussion here.

Agenda and details of the discussion in Delhi

The fourth iteration of the draft data protection bill is finally out and public feedback on it is open till December 17, 2022. It has been described as the “as may be prescribed” Bill for leaving out and trimming down several guiding principles and provisions mentioned in previous versions of the law.

At the Delhi event, various sections of the bill will be hosted by the following distinguished speakers

  • 10:30 AM | Sreenidhi Srinivasan of Ikigai Law and Lalit Panda of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy will take up the obligations of data fiduciaries and user Rights
  • 12:30 PM | Ashish Aggarwal from NASSCOM will discuss cross border data flows
  • 01:00 PM | Lunch Break
  • 01:45 PM | Aparajita Bharti of The Quantum Hub will speak on privacy safeguards for children
  • 02:30 PM | Lawyer Prasanna S will take up Government access to data & Citizen Rights
  • 03:15 PM | Speaker for the Role of the Data Protection Board, Data Breaches, and Penalties is yet to be confirmed

We have confirmed participants from Chase India, CSDR, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Indian Express, Apollo, The Quantum Hub, COAI, ABP Network, PwC, Microsoft, Sdela Telecom, CUTS International, The Asia Group, BTG Legal, IndiaMART, UKIBC, Quinte Financial Technologies, Prosus, CIPP, JioSaavn, Saikrishna & Associates, AZB & Partners, KPMG, U.S. Embassy, Scroll.in, IAMAI, SFLC.in, Microsoft, Tata Play, 9.9 Insights, AICC, Scroll.in, Zebra Technologies, Polygon Technology, Convergence Catalyst, Mearca, Australian High Commission, Aon, Aakhya India, Deloitte, IGPP, BGA, Truecaller, Amazon Web Services, Khaitan & Co, Poovayya & Co, SpiceMoney, Deloitte India, Khaitan & Co, Internet Freedom Foundation, IT for Change, Salesforce, Aakhya India, Meta, APCO Worldwide, ICRIER, Junglee Games, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, NIPFP, Spotify, Info Edge, Invest India, PRS Legislative Research, Disney Star, Malayala Manorama, KPMG, CCG NLUD, Zebra Technologies, K&S Partners, NASSCOM, Article 21 Trust, Eko India, IIT Delhi, MeitY, PTI, CUTS International, CyberPeace Foundation, EY India, Tata 1mg, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, amongst others

This is an invite-only event, so don’t forget to apply to attend.

Important:

  • This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by December 7, 2022.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
  • MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

MediaNama is hosting the discussion in Delhi with support from Meta, Google, and Truecaller, and community partners, Internet Freedom Foundation and Centre for Internet and Society.

