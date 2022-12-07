Final Call: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th December

We’ve confirmed 100+ attendees for our discussion on the draft data protection bill this week in Delhi.

Event: Reworking the Data Protection Bill

Date: December 8, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Agenda and details of the discussion in Delhi

The fourth iteration of the draft data protection bill is finally out and public feedback on it is open till December 17, 2022. It has been described as the “as may be prescribed” Bill for leaving out and trimming down several guiding principles and provisions mentioned in previous versions of the law.

At the Delhi event, various sections of the bill will be hosted by the following distinguished speakers

10:30 AM | Sreenidhi Srinivasan of Ikigai Law and Lalit Panda of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy will take up the obligations of data fiduciaries and user Rights

| Sreenidhi Srinivasan of Ikigai Law and Lalit Panda of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy will take up the obligations of data fiduciaries and user Rights 12:30 PM | Ashish Aggarwal from NASSCOM will discuss cross border data flows

| Ashish Aggarwal from NASSCOM will discuss cross border data flows 01:00 PM | Lunch Break

01:45 PM | Aparajita Bharti of The Quantum Hub will speak on privacy safeguards for children

| Aparajita Bharti of The Quantum Hub will speak on privacy safeguards for children 02:30 PM | Lawyer Prasanna S will take up Government access to data & Citizen Rights

| Lawyer Prasanna S will take up Government access to data & Citizen Rights 03:15 PM | Speaker for the Role of the Data Protection Board, Data Breaches, and Penalties is yet to be confirmed

We have confirmed participants from Chase India, CSDR, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Indian Express, Apollo, The Quantum Hub, COAI, ABP Network, PwC, Microsoft, Sdela Telecom, CUTS International, The Asia Group, BTG Legal, IndiaMART, UKIBC, Quinte Financial Technologies, Prosus, CIPP, JioSaavn, Saikrishna & Associates, AZB & Partners, KPMG, U.S. Embassy, Scroll.in, IAMAI, SFLC.in, Microsoft, Tata Play, 9.9 Insights, AICC, Scroll.in, Zebra Technologies, Polygon Technology, Convergence Catalyst, Mearca, Australian High Commission, Aon, Aakhya India, Deloitte, IGPP, BGA, Truecaller, Amazon Web Services, Khaitan & Co, Poovayya & Co, SpiceMoney, Deloitte India, Khaitan & Co, Internet Freedom Foundation, IT for Change, Salesforce, Aakhya India, Meta, APCO Worldwide, ICRIER, Junglee Games, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, NIPFP, Spotify, Info Edge, Invest India, PRS Legislative Research, Disney Star, Malayala Manorama, KPMG, CCG NLUD, Zebra Technologies, K&S Partners, NASSCOM, Article 21 Trust, Eko India, IIT Delhi, MeitY, PTI, CUTS International, CyberPeace Foundation, EY India, Tata 1mg, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, amongst others

Important:

