Event Announcement: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Bangalore, 14th Dec #Ad

Event: Reworking the Data Protection Bill

Date: December 14, 2022

Venue: Seasons Hall, Hotel Royal Orchid, Domlur, Bangalore

This is an invite-only event with limited capacity, so you’ll have to register to attend. We’ll be publishing an agenda and a reading list on MediaNama shortly.

Why we’re doing this discussion

The fourth iteration of the draft data protection bill is finally out and public feedback on it is open till December 17, 2022. It has been described as the “as may be prescribed” Bill for leaving out and trimming down several guiding principles and provisions mentioned in previous versions of the law.

At our event, we’ll have an open discussion on various aspects of the bill affecting the privacy rights of users and the compliance burdens on businesses. Topics that will be discussed include:

Impact of deemed consent on users

Privacy safeguards for children

Protection from state surveillance

Obligations of data fiduciaries

Impact on businesses, startups

Independence of the Data Protection Board

Obligations of users

Government’s stance on cross-border personal data transfers

What’s missing in the bill and how to make it better



We have also prepared a comprehensive guide explaining different sections of the bill.

We’re looking at a gathering of 80-100 people and an audience of technology and regulatory executives from research organisations, think tanks, law firms, internet businesses and startups, telecom operators and Internet Service Providers, and data centres and hosting businesses, among others.

This is an invite-only discussion, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions, in the application form.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by December 12, 2022.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.

