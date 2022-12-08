Around 98 percent of the total Fair Price Shops (FPSs) in India now have Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) devices installed, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti stated in a written response to a Lok Sabha question on December 7. The query concerned the installation of biometric censors at all Public Distribution System (PDS) shops as part of the One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme and the measures taken by the government to address problems related to internet connectivity and access to required electronic equipment in rural areas. According to the response, more than 5.33 lakh of the total 5.4 lakh FPSs in the country have EPoS devices, which along with biometric authenticators are key enablers of ration card portability under the ONORC scheme. There is no mention of any data on the number of shops with non-operational EPoS systems due to lack of connectivity and non-availability of equipment. Regarding connectivity, the answer states that a list of remote/shadow/no-network areas have been sent to the Department of Telecommunications to resolve the internet problems. What is EPoS? An electronic method to enable customers pay for goods and services, EPoS is considered to be an effective method to track sales and capture consumer data. Under the ONORC scheme, beneficiaries are provided with a choice to collect their quota of food grains from any PDS shop anywhere in the country using their existing ration card and by completing the biometric authentication on an EPoS…
News
EPoS Systems at 5.33 Lakh PDS Shops in India, But No Response by Ministry on Device Failures
The ministry’s response didn’t include any info on shops with non-operational EPoS systems due to lack of connectivity and non-availability of equipment.
Latest Headlines
- EPoS Systems at 5.33 Lakh PDS Shops in India, But No Response by Ministry on Device Failures December 8, 2022
- How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers? December 8, 2022
- Indian Govt to Pay Tariff to Telcos for SMS Alerts, Except Under Disaster Management Act December 8, 2022
- What is Google’s new plan to combat misinformation on its platforms in India? December 7, 2022
- Truecaller claims its government digital directory may tackle phone call scams in India December 7, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login