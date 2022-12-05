“EPFO did not suffer from a data breach in July or August 2022,” the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation said in response to an RTI request filed by MediaNama in September. EPFO is one of the two government bodies responsible for the regulation and management of provident funds in India. Why does this matter: Back in August, a cybersecurity researcher claimed that sensitive data of over 28 crore Indian citizens was allegedly left exposed from EPFO’s Universal Account Number (UAN) database. These records contained sensitive details like address, bank account number, income levels, Aadhaar details, etc. If true, this would have been one of the largest data breaches in India. EPFO did not confirm or deny the breach back then. What do we know about the alleged attack: “On August 2nd, 2022, an internal report caught my attention. Our systems identified 2 (two) separate IPs with passwordless Elasticsearch clusters containing indices called “UAN”. After quick review of the samples (using a simple browser), I was sure that I am looking at something big and important. First IP with Elasticsearch cluster contained 280,472,941 records. Second IP contained 8,390,524 records,” Bob Diachenko, a cybersecurity researcher at SecurityDiscovery.com, claimed. According to the researcher, each record had the following structure: The exposed database was taken down within 12 hours of Diachenko tweeting about it, but it’s not known for how long this information was exposed before search engines indexed them, the researcher said. Elsewhere on Twitter, cybersecurity experts have pointed out that this data could…
News
EPFO denies any data breach took place in July or August 2022: RTI
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation denied a data breach in July or August 2022 for the first time on record in response to an RTI.
Latest Headlines
- EPFO denies any data breach took place in July or August 2022: RTI December 5, 2022
- Reading List: Reworking The Data Protection Bill, Delhi, 8th Dec #Ad December 5, 2022
- Summary of Transparency Reports For October: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter December 5, 2022
- Ban bike taxis: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union write to the State Transport Ministry December 5, 2022
- “Foreign state actor” may be responsible for the ransomware attack on AIIMS-Delhi: Report December 3, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login