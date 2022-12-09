wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

DoT to share a revised draft of the telecom bill in less than a month

The revised draft of the telecommunications bill will aim to clear ambiguity over the definition and regulation of OTT platforms.

Published

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is working to release a revised draft of the telecommunications bill in less than a month to clear ambiguity over the definition and regulation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, The Economic Times reported on December 9. The bill will also offer clarity over regulating content on broadcasting services such as direct-to-home (DTH). According to the report, government officials have highlighted that the revised bill will clearly state its aim to regulate only communication apps that provide the same services as telecom operators. This, they state, removes ambiguity around the category of apps to be regulated by DoT. Why is this important? The Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill introduced in September 2022 clubbed OTT platforms under the “telecommunication services” category, without clear definitions for streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and OTT communication services like WhatsApp and Signal. Now, the DoT has said that the revised bill will clearly define OTT categories and that it does not intend to regulate broadcasting content OTT services. What were the questions raised? The inclusion of OTT communication services under ‘telecommunication services’ meant that they would have to obtain a license from the government of India to operate here, under Clause 3 (2) of the bill. This condition triggered a debate about whether the DoT must regulate all OTT platforms or just the OTT communication platforms. The Internet Freedom Foundation highlighted that the creation of a licensing regime for OTT services, a move that traditional telecom service providers are in favour…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

4 hours ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

1 day ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

3 days ago

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ