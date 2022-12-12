wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Indian Govt to classify online intermediaries with separate norms under Digital India Bill

With plans to bring in separate regulations for each category, intermediaries are increasingly being seen as digital service providers

Published

The Indian government is planning to make clear distinctions between various online intermediaries such as social media platforms, e-commerce sites, fact-checking and AI-based platforms under the upcoming Digital India Bill, government sources told the Indian Express. According to the report, the Centre will bring in separate regulations for each of these categories of online platforms. “There are no pure intermediaries anymore, so the adjudication and our understanding of it has to go beyond intermediary liability. We need to start seeing intermediaries as digital service providers,” the official told the Indian Express stressing on the need to classify internet services for effective regulation. Why is the bill making news? The current provisions of India’s IT Act are not expansive enough to regulate the ‘intermediaries’. Intermediaries are platforms that allow people to access services on the internet. While the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) IT Rules introduced regulations for social media intermediaries, there are no specific regulations for separate services like e-commerce sites and ride-hailing platforms. Moreover, the bill is yet another crucial legislation indicating Centre’s focus on greater regulation of internet-based platforms, which MediaNama had reported, is modelled after the Telecom Bill and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. What to expect? Classification of online intermediaries as social media, e-commerce, fact-checking and AI platforms New regulator for the digital space similar to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or Securities Exchange Board of India and separate governing provisions to cover evolving technological developments Introduction of new criminal offences specific to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

58 mins ago

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

2 days ago

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

3 days ago

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

4 days ago

News

DPDP Bill 2022: A Balance of opportunities and data protection objectives

New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?

6 days ago

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ